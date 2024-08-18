What The Property Brothers Were Doing Before HGTV Fame

What you might not know about the Property Brothers is that, prior to their HGTV fame, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott's careers looked different. However, they were motivated to be crafty even as kids. When they were kids, they started a business decorating hangers. Speaking to Glamour in 2012, the brothers discussed how the business came to fruition: "We turned seven and our dad said we had to get a job. We were looking at the want ads, but our very first job was a company we started called JAM Enterprises [it was for Jon, Andrew, Mom] and we made those hangers that weave nylon around it and there's a little rose on it." Per Realtor, Jonathan and Drew earned $15,000 from their JAM Enterprises business, thanks to a wholesaler purchasing hangers to sell overseas. They told Glamour, "She bought them by the crates!"

In a 2024 Today interview, the brothers talked more about that experience. "It got us hooked on that idea of creating something from nothing," Drew said. "We found out very early on we loved to perform ... whatever else we would do, we would put on an air of confidence before we even knew what we were doing."

That passion for performing likely helped them with their on-camera work, but it seemed to come in handy beforehand with some of their other jobs.