The Reason Harry & Meghan's Chief Of Staff Quit So Soon Leaves Us With More Questions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hired a new chief of staff a few months ago but he didn't last long. Josh Kettler, who has quite a bit of PR experience under his belt and is described on his LinkedIn as "an executive accelerator, organizer, and confidant," was hired in May to help Harry handle his upcoming endeavors. Yet, according to a source in a Daily Mail article published on August 12, he's left his position with the former senior royals. Rumor has it that the reason behind Kettler's departure is simple and doesn't indicate any bad blood. Yet, something about this latest development has us wondering what's going on behind the scenes.

A chief of staff quitting three months after being hired seems like cause for suspicion. According to People, however, Kettler had reportedly been hired on a temporary basis. Ultimately, both parties agreed that Kettler shouldn't stay on board long-term. Yet, the timing of Kettler's exit seems unusual; it comes just days prior to the couple's tour of Colombia. In May, Kettler accompanied Harry to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. That same month, Kettler was by Harry's side when the duke met with government officials during Harry and Meghan's three-day tour of Nigeria.

It seems likely he would have joined the duke and duchess on their upcoming Colombia trip, as well. Now, they've lost their chief of staff at the last minute. And, to make matters worse, the trip is already stirring up controversy before Harry and Meghan even arrive. So, it certainly wouldn't have hurt for the pair to have a PR expert by their side on this tour.

