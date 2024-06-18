Jason Momoa's Transformation Since Lisa Bonet Split Is Giving Peak Divorced Dad Bod
Movie star Jason Momoa is in his divorced dad era, and it's clearly having quite an effect on his style. In January 2024, Momoa's now-ex wife, Lisa Bonet, filed for divorce two years after the couple announced that they had separated. On June 18, Momoa met fans in West Hollywood, and he was looking like a new man.
Five months after splitting from his wife of seven years, Momoa greeted fans outside the famous California hotel, Chateau Marmont. While we're used to seeing the "Aquaman" star looking like an extra buff superhero, these days, he seems to be rocking a look that's more in the dad bod family. (We should note that he, of course, still looks more muscular than most people.)
Beyond his physique, Momoa also seems to be leaning into his divorced dad look with his fashion. The "Game of Thrones" star wore a khaki vest that was covered in bold patches. He layered it over a beige tank top that appeared to have a stain on it, paired with distressed khaki pants. Momoa also accessorized with brown boots, dark sunglasses, and plenty of jewelry, including an oversized tooth necklace. You can check out his look below.
Jason Momoa seems to be doing well post-split
It's no surprise that Jason Momoa is loving the divorced dad aesthetic these days, since he is in fact, a divorced dad. He and Lisa Bonet have two kids together: A 16-year-old daughter, Lola Momoa, and a 15-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa. Divorce is never easy, and it was surely a very difficult change for Jason, who was in a relationship with Bonet from his 20s to his 40s. The former couple met in 2005 and dated for over ten years before tying the knot.
Shortly after saying "I do" to Bonet in 2017, Momoa told E! News that he never expected to get married, but he was in it for the long haul. "I plan on being with her the rest of my life. There's just that moment where it's [time to take it] to the next level. I'll be here her whole life." However, in 2022, the pair took to Instagram to share news that they were splitting. Their joint statement made it clear, however, that they were on good terms. They wrote (via E! News), "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other – to be who we are learning to become," adding "May love prevail." Clearly love has, in fact, prevailed for Jason. In May 2024, he went public with his relationship with Adria Arjona, and he seems to be doing well these days.