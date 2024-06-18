Jason Momoa's Transformation Since Lisa Bonet Split Is Giving Peak Divorced Dad Bod

Movie star Jason Momoa is in his divorced dad era, and it's clearly having quite an effect on his style. In January 2024, Momoa's now-ex wife, Lisa Bonet, filed for divorce two years after the couple announced that they had separated. On June 18, Momoa met fans in West Hollywood, and he was looking like a new man.

Five months after splitting from his wife of seven years, Momoa greeted fans outside the famous California hotel, Chateau Marmont. While we're used to seeing the "Aquaman" star looking like an extra buff superhero, these days, he seems to be rocking a look that's more in the dad bod family. (We should note that he, of course, still looks more muscular than most people.)

Beyond his physique, Momoa also seems to be leaning into his divorced dad look with his fashion. The "Game of Thrones" star wore a khaki vest that was covered in bold patches. He layered it over a beige tank top that appeared to have a stain on it, paired with distressed khaki pants. Momoa also accessorized with brown boots, dark sunglasses, and plenty of jewelry, including an oversized tooth necklace. You can check out his look below.

