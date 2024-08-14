Christina Hall Says Don't Get It Twisted Concerning Her Priorities Amid Messy Josh Divorce Drama

Divorce is difficult for anyone, but the issues that come with dissolving a marriage are even more challenging when faced with public scrutiny. For HGTV's Christina Hall, her messy divorce from Josh Hall has already sparked plenty of negative comments from social media users.

For example, Christina posted a sweet photo of herself and her children on Instagram in August 2024. While you'd likely expect positive comments on a family photo, some people took the opportunity to criticize Christina for her life choices — and they didn't hold back. For example, one user wrote: "These poor children. Nothing steady in their life with you." Another user commented: "It is really not necessary to marry every man you date."

These types of comments can be incredibly hurtful, but Christina isn't taking the criticism lying down. Instead, as People reported, she used an Instagram story to reveal the truth about her children and set the record straight. Christina wrote: "My kids are happy and our house feels like home. 'Those 'poor kids' adore me ... anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters." Even in the midst of a difficult situation, there's no question that Christina's kids are at the top of her priority list.

