Cringey Resurfaced Blake Lively Interview Has Fans Talking For All The Wrong Reasons
Some folks may be heading to theaters to see "It Ends With Us," but others are grabbing their popcorn to watch as the drama with the movie's cast continues to unfold. The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit novel originally aimed to focus on the books important, heavy subject matter. Instead, the project is getting overshadowed by the apparent bad blood between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who was both the romantic male lead and the film's director. With much of the internet siding with Baldoni and calling out Lively for the seemingly frivolous and disrespectful way she's handling the film's promotion and its focus on domestic violence, Lively is in desperate need of some good PR. Unfortunately, one of her old interviews has resurfaced, and it's not helping Lively's case against Baldoni.
As the drama surrounding "It Ends With Us" has Lively's name all over the internet, an interview the star did in 2016 for Woody Allen's film, "Café Society" is going viral. Journalist, Kjersti Flaa, uploaded the video to YouTube on August 10, 2024 and titled it "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job." In the caption, Flaa called her time sitting down with Lively and Parker Posey, "the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced," and watching it makes it easy to see why. Lively's sarcastic attitude towards Flaa has some folks claiming the star is hypocritical, and they're calling her out in the comments.
Blake Lively's awkward interview has fans turning on her
During the interview, Kjersti Flaa, said "congrats on your little bump," noting Blake Lively's pregnancy. "Congrats on your little bump!" Lively sarcastically snapped back. To quell the awkwardness, Flaa called the movie "visually amazing" and asked Lively and Posey about the film's wardrobe. As Posey began to answer the question, Lively butted in, speaking straight to her costar. "Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes," she said. "I would," Flaa responded quietly.
Many commenters were quick to drag Lively's behavior. "Her saying that no one would ask the men the clothes question and trying to act like a good feminist while she's in a woody allen movie. i have to laugh," one user wrote, earning over 4,000 likes. Another commenter racked up 2,000 likes by asking, "You congratulated her on her pregnancy and she called you fat??"
The issue of Lively's apparent fat-shaming remark wasn't just rude; it struck folks as hypocritical following recent rumors that Lively accused Justin Baldoni of fat-shaming her while filming "It Ends With Us." According to TMZ a source close to the film explained that during one scene, Baldoni had to pick up Lively. Before filming, Baldoni, who suffers from back problems, reportedly asked the on-set trainer about Lively's weight and how to best protect himself from injury. Lively reportedly heard about Baldoni's concern and felt he was being rude about her weight, an accusation that rings hollow after watching her interview with Flaa.