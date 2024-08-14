Cringey Resurfaced Blake Lively Interview Has Fans Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

Some folks may be heading to theaters to see "It Ends With Us," but others are grabbing their popcorn to watch as the drama with the movie's cast continues to unfold. The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit novel originally aimed to focus on the books important, heavy subject matter. Instead, the project is getting overshadowed by the apparent bad blood between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who was both the romantic male lead and the film's director. With much of the internet siding with Baldoni and calling out Lively for the seemingly frivolous and disrespectful way she's handling the film's promotion and its focus on domestic violence, Lively is in desperate need of some good PR. Unfortunately, one of her old interviews has resurfaced, and it's not helping Lively's case against Baldoni.

As the drama surrounding "It Ends With Us" has Lively's name all over the internet, an interview the star did in 2016 for Woody Allen's film, "Café Society" is going viral. Journalist, Kjersti Flaa, uploaded the video to YouTube on August 10, 2024 and titled it "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job." In the caption, Flaa called her time sitting down with Lively and Parker Posey, "the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced," and watching it makes it easy to see why. Lively's sarcastic attitude towards Flaa has some folks claiming the star is hypocritical, and they're calling her out in the comments.