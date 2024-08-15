Surgeon Tells Us Tom Cruise's Bizarre Olympics Face Might Not Be What You Suspect

In true Hollywood fashion, "Top Gun" actor Tom Cruise rappelled down into the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony and completely stole the show. He was a common sight throughout the Paris Olympics, but this moment was truly the highlight of his time at the games. Unfortunately, his impressive stunt wasn't the only thing we noticed; apparent changes to his facial features also caught our eye. For example, Cruise's cheeks appear fuller than usual, something that often sparks plastic surgery rumors when seen on celebrities his age.

However, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis tells us that there could be perfectly innocent reasons behind Cruise's strange-looking face, and the difference in his appearance may not be what we think. In Dr. Davis' expert opinion: "His face appears to be more swollen than previous images of the star have shown, but that could be due to a heavy travel schedule, uneven diet, and poor camera angles and lighting." Based on this analysis, it appears that time is simply catching up with Cruise.