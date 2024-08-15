Surgeon Tells Us Tom Cruise's Bizarre Olympics Face Might Not Be What You Suspect
In true Hollywood fashion, "Top Gun" actor Tom Cruise rappelled down into the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony and completely stole the show. He was a common sight throughout the Paris Olympics, but this moment was truly the highlight of his time at the games. Unfortunately, his impressive stunt wasn't the only thing we noticed; apparent changes to his facial features also caught our eye. For example, Cruise's cheeks appear fuller than usual, something that often sparks plastic surgery rumors when seen on celebrities his age.
However, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis tells us that there could be perfectly innocent reasons behind Cruise's strange-looking face, and the difference in his appearance may not be what we think. In Dr. Davis' expert opinion: "His face appears to be more swollen than previous images of the star have shown, but that could be due to a heavy travel schedule, uneven diet, and poor camera angles and lighting." Based on this analysis, it appears that time is simply catching up with Cruise.
Dr. Davis says Tom Cruise looks great for his age
In addition to his hypothesis about Tom Cruise's stunning transformation at the Olympics, Dr. Patrick Davis shared some details about the actor's appearance. According to Dr. Davis: "Tom Cruise does show signs of aging, such as redundant eyelid skin (especially around the outer edges of his eyes)... and mild loose skin on his neck." Although he doesn't believe Cruise has had extensive cosmetic surgery on his face, Dr. Davis does note that the actor has likely had a few minor procedures, such as "... some filler to smooth any mild lines and wrinkles and/or strategically placed Botox."
These procedures are relatively commonplace among celebrities, especially those who are trying to maintain a youthful appearance as they age. However, there is a fine line between undergoing cosmetic procedures that enhance your natural features and going overboard. In Dr. Davis' opinion, Cruise falls on the positive side of that line. The surgeon said: "He, by no means, has been overdone. In fact, he looks terrific for a man his age."
This isn't the first time Tom Cruise has faced plastic surgery rumors
There has been plenty of drama surrounding Tom Cruise over the years, including previous speculation about plastic surgery. For example, Daily Mail consulted with Chicago-based plastic surgeons in May 2024 to analyze photos of the actor without a shirt. According to the article, Cruise has sagging skin on his torso that some surgeons believe is a side effect of liposuction.
However, other experts shared opinions similar to Dr. Davis, suggesting that Cruise's sagging skin is simply due to his age. As one surgeon told Daily Mail: "In any 61-year-old guy you would expect to have some skin sagging, because as we get older, we lose that elasticity in our skin."
Whether the change to Cruise's appearance is due to aging or plastic surgery, his performance at the Olympics makes one thing clear: he has no intention of giving up his signature stunts anytime soon.