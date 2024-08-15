The Notebook's Gena Rowlands Dead At 94

Hollywood legend Gena Rowlands has died at 94, according to TMZ reported. The outlet noted Rowlands' family were with her at home when she passed.

Rowlands graced the stage and screen for more than 60 years, becoming known for films such as 1974's "A Woman Under the Influence" and 2004's "The Notebook," to name a few. Rowlands' long, impactful career secured her fans from many generations who knew her for many different roles. Rowlands' death comes following an Alzheimer's diagnosis, which became public information in June. Her loss will be felt by many, including her husband, Robert Forrest, and her three children.

In addition to her myriad stage and television roles, Rowlands appeared in more than 30 films over the course of her career. Ten of those films were directed by her first husband, renowned filmmaker John Cassavetes, starting with "A Child Is Waiting" in 1963 and ending with "Love Streams" in 1984. Rowlands was married to Cassavetes from 1954 until his death in 1989. The pair had three children together: Zoe R. Cassavetes, Xan Cassavetes, and Nick Cassavetes. Rowlands married Forrest in 2012.