The Notebook's Gena Rowlands Dead At 94
Hollywood legend Gena Rowlands has died at 94, according to TMZ reported. The outlet noted Rowlands' family were with her at home when she passed.
Rowlands graced the stage and screen for more than 60 years, becoming known for films such as 1974's "A Woman Under the Influence" and 2004's "The Notebook," to name a few. Rowlands' long, impactful career secured her fans from many generations who knew her for many different roles. Rowlands' death comes following an Alzheimer's diagnosis, which became public information in June. Her loss will be felt by many, including her husband, Robert Forrest, and her three children.
In addition to her myriad stage and television roles, Rowlands appeared in more than 30 films over the course of her career. Ten of those films were directed by her first husband, renowned filmmaker John Cassavetes, starting with "A Child Is Waiting" in 1963 and ending with "Love Streams" in 1984. Rowlands was married to Cassavetes from 1954 until his death in 1989. The pair had three children together: Zoe R. Cassavetes, Xan Cassavetes, and Nick Cassavetes. Rowlands married Forrest in 2012.
Gena Rowlands' passion for acting paid off
Gena Rowlands earned more than a few awards throughout her long career. She was nominated for an Academy award for "A Woman Under the Influence" in 1975 and "Gloria" in 1981. She also received a whopping eight Primetime Emmy nods between 1986 and 2009 and won for "The Betty Ford Story," "Face of a Stranger," and "Hysterical Blindness." She also took home a Daytime Emmy award for "The Incredible Mrs. Ritchie" and Golden Globes for "A Woman Under the Influence" and "The Betty Ford Story."
While Rowlands' talent allowed her to bring a wide variety of stories to life, she had a special place in her heart for making people laugh. In a 2016 interview with Roger Ebert, she called "A Woman Under the Influence" her favorite film of which she'd been a part. "That was my favorite movie. I loved doing that movie," Rowlands said. " I loved the mix of comedy in it, that was sort of real comedy." However, it's clear that no matter the genre, Rowlands loved what she did. During the 7th annual Governors Awards ceremony in 2015, Rowlands was awarded an Honorary Academy Award. Per People, during her acceptance speech, she said, "You know what is wonderful about being an actress? You live many lives." Acting certainly helped Rowlands live her life to the fullest and her work will live on for generationsl.