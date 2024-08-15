Can Trump Vote As A Felon? His Participation In Florida Primary, Explained

It's hard to believe that a question like this is even necessary, but: Can a convicted felon vote if they are running for president? While the rule may be steeped in controversy, being convicted of a felony prevents some folks from voting in U.S. elections. So, how is it that former president and convicted felon Donald Trump was able to vote in the 2024 Florida primary? And, will he be able to cast a vote to secure his second term in November? The rules state that he can. On August 14, Donald Trump cast his vote for the Florida primary early. While leaving the polling facility, he declared that it was a "great honor to vote," per ABC News. And, this honor was granted to him thanks to Florida's voting regulations.

Essentially, state governments make their own decisions about voting rules for convicted felons. In Florida, with the exception of certain very serious crimes, such as murder, folks who have been convicted of a felony are permitted to vote as long as they have completed any jail time, probation, fines, or other terms of their felony sentence accordingly. Yet, Florida also allows its rules to be overridden by those of the state in which the felon was convicted. In Trump's case, this was New York State, where someone convicted of a felony is free to vote as long as they are not currently incarcerated. Consequently, so long as nothing changes, the former president will be able to vote come Election Day as well.

