Donald Trump's Felony Convictions May Have Unintended Consequences For His Businesses
If you're a felon, you are prevented from doing certain things. Depending on the state you're in, voting, traveling internationally, and owning a firearm are all things that could be taken away. Plus, you might not be able to have a liquor license. It's this last one that has the New Jersey attorney general's office doing a review of the legality of Donald Trump's golf clubs serving booze in the state after Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his New York hush money trial.
Trump's name is on a number of properties throughout the country, including the three golf courses in question in New Jersey. Trump wasn't convicted in New Jersey; however, New Jersey liquor license laws include the phrasing: "No license of any class shall be issued [...] to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude." It sounds like they consider multiple felony charges connected to paying off women to keep quiet about alleged affairs as a potential fit to that description.
Donald Trump's name might not be on the liquor licenses
However, just because Donald Trump's name is connected to those New Jersey golf clubs — Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Trump National Golf Club Pine Hill, and the Lamington Farm Club — it doesn't necessarily mean that his name is on the liquor licenses in question. That distinction could mean that Donald's conviction wouldn't have an impact on the bars at the golf clubs. Eric Trump seems confident that this is the case. Eric, who has long defended his father and his family online, posted about the New Jersey officials looking into the legitimacy of the Trump golf clubs on X, formerly known as Twitter: "One minor problem — President Trump is not the holder of any liquor license in New Jersey, and he is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey — or anywhere in the United States for that matter."
Some people online were in agreement with Eric, and they seem to think that the review by New Jersey is yet another example of election interference, with government officials working against Donald. Others think it could come down to whether Donald owns the clubs, as compared to whether his name is on the licenses. It could be whether or not Donald himself profits from the alcohol sales in question that determines the consequences.
Donald Trump's businesses may not get dinged with his felony conviction, but he will
As of this writing, the situation is still under review in New Jersey. And while Donald Trump's businesses may be able to safely serve liquor regardless of his criminal status, there will be other impacts on Trump's life with the conviction. Of course, there's the possibility that Trump ends up in prison, accompanied by the Secret Service.
And even if he gets the more likely sentence of a fine or probation from Judge Juan Merchan, he won't be able to get away with continuing to own guns. He'd been a registered owner of three weapons with a concealed carry permit in New York; he no longer has that license.
As a felon, Trump will also need special permission to travel to dozens of countries; this is something that could make being president uniquely difficult. However, because his conviction was in New York, Trump will still be able to vote in the upcoming presidential election since he currently resides in Florida. His voting rights would be taken away only if he was incarcerated for his crimes in New York.