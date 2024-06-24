Donald Trump's Felony Convictions May Have Unintended Consequences For His Businesses

However, just because Donald Trump's name is connected to those New Jersey golf clubs — Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Trump National Golf Club Pine Hill, and the Lamington Farm Club — it doesn't necessarily mean that his name is on the liquor licenses in question. That distinction could mean that Donald's conviction wouldn't have an impact on the bars at the golf clubs. Eric Trump seems confident that this is the case. Eric, who has long defended his father and his family online, posted about the New Jersey officials looking into the legitimacy of the Trump golf clubs on X, formerly known as Twitter: "One minor problem — President Trump is not the holder of any liquor license in New Jersey, and he is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey — or anywhere in the United States for that matter."

Some people online were in agreement with Eric, and they seem to think that the review by New Jersey is yet another example of election interference, with government officials working against Donald. Others think it could come down to whether Donald owns the clubs, as compared to whether his name is on the licenses. It could be whether or not Donald himself profits from the alcohol sales in question that determines the consequences.