HGTV's Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Were Once Involved With A Shady Company

The drama surrounding HGTV's Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall extends beyond their highly publicized divorce. Once, they were involved with a shady company which eventually got in trouble with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). It started when Hall and El Moussa were spokespeople for seminars with the company Zurixx, LLC.

In October 2016, ABC News ran a story about Hall (then Christina El Moussa) and El Moussa's seminars. Their program was called the "Success, Path, Education" seminar and was meant to teach people about flipping houses and making a big profit. An attendee named Doug Stephens told "Good Morning America" at the time that the famous couple weren't even at the event he went to. "You're going to get some sales pitch the entire time," he said, before explaining how he felt pressured to spend more after already shelling out around $3,000.

When asked, Zurixx claimed they didn't say the El Moussas would be at each (or any) seminar. Hall also said in her ABC News interview that they attend when the seminars were close to where they lived, but since they have children it was hard to make it to many. She defended the seminar and said they haven't received much negative feedback. She continued, "This year, we'll do over 100 houses. This is our program. We meet each and every coach, we do training with them one-on-one. Tarek does tons of training via webinar."

