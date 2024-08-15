Kimberly Guilfoyle Swipes At Don Jr. Split Rumors With Home Cooking Video (& Delusion's On The Menu)

Amidst many signs that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship is on the rocks, a new video on Guilfoyle's Instagram clearly aims to convince us otherwise. Unfortunately for her, this likely staged scene isn't fooling anyone. As of late, Guilfoyle's social media posts seem to scream deflection as rumors that she's splitting from her fiancé continue to mount. She has notably shied away from posting photos of herself and started opting for only political posts. This newest video may be trying to paint her and Donald Jr. as the perfect happy couple, yet so many details indicate that it's all a ploy.

On August 15, Guilfoyle upload an Instagram Story of herself dressed in all-black while cooking at the stove. The words "Chicken Scarpiello" were typed across the screen with a chef emoji. About an hour later, the former Fox News host posted a different video of the same scene to her grid. She began by saying, "I know everyone's getting ready for back to school, so I made dinner for the boys tonight." She proceeded to talk about how she made the dish before saying she'd post the recipe.

Whoever was filming didn't chime in, but they did zoom in on the meal at the end of the clip. What was particularly odd about the video is that it strays pretty far from Guilfoyle's recent social media presence. There were also some key details that left us scratching our heads.

