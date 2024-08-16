Matthew Perry Drug Bust Paints Tragic Picture Of His Inner Circle

Matthew Perry sadly died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023. It initially appeared that the actor had died in an accidental drowning, but although drowning was a contributing factor (along with coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner), his actual cause of death was due to ketamine use. And, sadly, the actor's own inner circle appear to have played a major role in his acquisition and administration of the drug.

Perry had been open about his addiction issues before, but he had also claimed to be sober for 19 months prior to his death, so these results came as a shock to some. The toxicology report sparked a criminal investigation into the incident, and on August 15, 2024, that investigation saw a major breakthrough. In a press release, the United States Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced that five arrests had been made.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming, Jasveen Sangha, and Kenneth Iwamasa were "charged in an 18-count superseding indictment returned on Wednesday with distributing ketamine to Perry during the final weeks of the actor's life," according to the release. Many were understandably pleased to see that those who contributed to the "Friends" star's death would be held accountable, but the details of this drug bust paint a brutal portrait of who surrounded Perry in his last days.

