Results From Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Spark Criminal Investigation

Matthew Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy before he died, which can be used to treat anxiety and depression, and is legal. However, the amount that was found in his system by the medical examiner wouldn't have been from a therapeutic dosage, so it seems that investigators are concerned that there may have been illegal activity connected to how Perry got the ketamine. Some cases of accidental overdose have resulted in the person(s) who supplied the deceased with the drugs being charged with drug distribution — two men who supplied singer Mac Miller with the drugs that he used in his fatal overdose are serving time in prison.

Even though there may be some closure if the person who supplied Perry with the ketamine is found and prosecuted, it won't change the sad fact that he's gone. Perry's cause of death was particularly heartbreaking given how well he seemed to have been doing in the months before his death. Perry had long battled addiction, including struggling with it while playing Chandler on "Friends." He'd written about his addiction in his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," and as he went on tour promoting the book, he talked about his sobriety. One of his "Friends" co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, talked about wanting people to remember Perry for the progress he'd been making before he died. Prior to his death, Perry himself said that he wanted to be remembered not for playing Chandler, but for helping others with addiction.