Side-By-Side Photos Of Celine Dion's Transformation Since Her Health Woes Are A Gut Punch
Celine Dion has undergone a significant transformation since being diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome in August 2022. The Canadian star first shared her struggles via an emotional Instagram clip as she announced the cancellation of her world tour to focus on her recovery. Before this, Dion had already canceled a series of shows after experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which had hindered her ability to perform as usual, according to her website. "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she said at the time.
For years, Dion kept a relatively low profile and was not publicly seen until November 2023, when she showed up at an ice hockey game in Las Vegas together with her sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson Angelil. Many were glad to see the legendary singer looking bright and cheerful in photos she shared on Instagram. "What a joy to see you 'back,'" wrote one follower. "Continue fighting!" After that, she didn't make another public appearance until the 2024 GRAMMYs, where Dion presented the Album of The Year award to fellow music icon Taylor Swift. For the event, Dion wore her hair pin straight and short while clad in a white dress and orange coat that hid her slender figure.
But while she looked incredibly stunning despite her condition, Dion's more recent photos reveal how her ongoing health woes have considerably changed her appearance.
Celine Dion looks frail
Unfortunately, Celine Dion's battle with stiff person syndrome has significantly impacted her life in numerous ways, from being forced to take a step back from music to focus on her health to struggling with daily activities such as walking and cooking. Moreover, Dion has also seen some changes in her physical appearance following her heartbreaking diagnosis in 2022. As she continues to deal with the impact of her condition, including chronic pain and intense muscle stiffness, Dion appears to have lost some weight in her face and is looking more frail and worn out these days — and understandably so (as seen in the right image above, taken ahead of her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games). Her cheeks seem less full and her jawlines and temples are much more pronounced, while Dion's overall vibe suggests she's indeed grappling with a serious health issue.
Speaking with Vogue France in April 2024, Dion, who's known for her hits such as "My Heart Will Go On" and "I'm Alive," opened up about her extensive treatment plan to manage the effects of her stiff person syndrome. "Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, ... my voice," she revealed. She also takes medication. "I have to learn to live with it," the singer said of her condition, noting that she's working through it with the help of her family and medical team. "I want to be the best I can be."
Fans were happy to see Dion at the Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics saw Celine Dion's triumphant return to the big stage after stepping away from music in 2022 in light of her health issues. For the opening ceremony held on July 26, Dion serenaded fans with a powerful rendition of Édith Piaf's "Hymne à l'amour" from the famous Eiffel Tower while accompanied by a pianist. She wore a stunning beaded dress by Dior while sporting a low, sleek bun and a gorgeous makeup look by celebrity artist Sofia Tilbury. On X, formerly Twitter, many fans of Dion were delighted to witness her grand comeback in the Summer Olympics following a four-year hiatus. "What a performance!" gushed one fan. Even celebrities like Kelly Clarkson couldn't help but be overcome with emotion upon seeing the magical performance. "I actually can't talk," Clarkson, who has always looked up to Dion, remarked (via People). "That was really beautiful."
Sharing backstage photos from the opening ceremony on Instagram, Dion expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a memorable event. "I'm honored to have performed tonight, [...] and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!" she gushed. She also described the experience as one for the books while reflecting on it in a separate post. The snap shows Dion standing by a hotel window while looking out at her favorite city, seemingly deep in thought. "It's almost time to go. I will miss you Paris!" Dion exclaimed.