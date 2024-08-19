Side-By-Side Photos Of Celine Dion's Transformation Since Her Health Woes Are A Gut Punch

Celine Dion has undergone a significant transformation since being diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome in August 2022. The Canadian star first shared her struggles via an emotional Instagram clip as she announced the cancellation of her world tour to focus on her recovery. Before this, Dion had already canceled a series of shows after experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which had hindered her ability to perform as usual, according to her website. "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she said at the time.

For years, Dion kept a relatively low profile and was not publicly seen until November 2023, when she showed up at an ice hockey game in Las Vegas together with her sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson Angelil. Many were glad to see the legendary singer looking bright and cheerful in photos she shared on Instagram. "What a joy to see you 'back,'" wrote one follower. "Continue fighting!" After that, she didn't make another public appearance until the 2024 GRAMMYs, where Dion presented the Album of The Year award to fellow music icon Taylor Swift. For the event, Dion wore her hair pin straight and short while clad in a white dress and orange coat that hid her slender figure.

But while she looked incredibly stunning despite her condition, Dion's more recent photos reveal how her ongoing health woes have considerably changed her appearance.