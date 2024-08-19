Tragic Details About Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky

In 2012, Katie Ledecky competed in her first Olympics at just 15 years old, killing it in the 800m freestyle and bringing home the gold for Team USA. At the time of writing, she currently boasts 14 Olympic medals, eight of which are gold, effectively making history as the first American woman to have won that many. "I know that there are only a handful of people that have won that many golds, or that number of medals," Ledecky acknowledged after bagging her 14th (via TIME). "I never pictured myself being in this position."

The celebrated athlete is keenly aware that the world of sports wasn't always as inclusive as it is now, and women often weren't presented with the same opportunities as men. As a result, competing on the world stage isn't something she takes for granted. Ledecky admitted that women do still face tons of challenges, however, elaborating that media coverage and the perception of women's sports still require major improvement.

As Ledecky argued to Self, "The fact that it's not always just about the accomplishments, but that you have to do something or be something more than just great to get attention or praise or notoriety [is problematic,]" pointing out that women almost have to overachieve to get the same recognition as men. She might be an Olympic champion, but the road was paved with hardship, and Ledecky has had to overcome plenty of challenges.

