Inside The Rumors Donald Trump Can't Read

There's a popular internet meme from the children's television show "Arthur" that shows Arthur's little sister, D.W., glaring at the "Keep Out" sign on his door. She snarks, "That sign can't stop me, because I can't read!" (via YouTube). Based on rumors about former President Donald Trump's literacy levels, it wouldn't be surprising if people begin twisting the meme against him.

What you may not know about Trump is some believe he can't read. Some people who have interacted with him think it could be true. In 2015, before Trump was elected, Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live" fame spoke on "Opie Radio." Davidson recounted Trump's time guest-hosting the show and said, "He doesn't really know how to read." Davidson also said Trump liked making up lines. The comedian continued, "He would go, 'Uh, I'm not gonna say this. I think I'm gonna say it the way I wanna say it. Is that okay? Is that okay, Lorne [Michaels]? ... And everybody's like, 'What?'" Davidson and the hosts had a good laugh reminiscing about how Trump improperly delivered one of his lines. Davidson added, "He thinks everybody's laughing with him, but we're all laughing at him."

Journalist Joe Scarborough wrote in a 2018 piece for The Washington Post that when pressed on if he could read, Trump said yes and jokingly said he often read the Bible. Others aren't so sure about the former president's abilities.