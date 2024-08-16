New Details About Melania's Wealth Hint She's One Step Closer To Ditching Donald

Melania Trump certainly lives a lavish life. Some people believe that this is one reason she stays with her husband, former president Donald Trump. However, details of Melania's own income have been revealed, and it seems that she may not need her hubby's money to maintain her lifestyle, after all. If apparent signs that Melania and Donald's marriage might be on the rocks are based in reality, his money may not be enough to keep her around.

Advertisement

As of August 16, 2024, Donald's new financial disclosure report has been revealed by the Federal Election Commission. While the report provides many details about Donald's financial status, it's the information about Melania that may be a bit more surprising. One section of the report is devoted to "Spouse's Employment Assets & Income and Retirement Accounts," per Newsweek. While much of the public may have previously assumed that Melania was getting all her money from Donald, it turns out that she's making big bucks all on her own.

Much of the former First Lady's income comes from an NFT licensing agreement and all the speaking engagements she does. This may spark the question: Does Melania do enough speaking engagements to earn her a hefty income? Well, despite not doing many paid appearances, when she does, she rakes in quite a bit of money. Melania held two events for the LGBTQ+ group Log Cabin Republicans this year. The first of the two events, which took place in April, scored her a whopping $237,000.

Advertisement