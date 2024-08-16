New Details About Melania's Wealth Hint She's One Step Closer To Ditching Donald
Melania Trump certainly lives a lavish life. Some people believe that this is one reason she stays with her husband, former president Donald Trump. However, details of Melania's own income have been revealed, and it seems that she may not need her hubby's money to maintain her lifestyle, after all. If apparent signs that Melania and Donald's marriage might be on the rocks are based in reality, his money may not be enough to keep her around.
As of August 16, 2024, Donald's new financial disclosure report has been revealed by the Federal Election Commission. While the report provides many details about Donald's financial status, it's the information about Melania that may be a bit more surprising. One section of the report is devoted to "Spouse's Employment Assets & Income and Retirement Accounts," per Newsweek. While much of the public may have previously assumed that Melania was getting all her money from Donald, it turns out that she's making big bucks all on her own.
Much of the former First Lady's income comes from an NFT licensing agreement and all the speaking engagements she does. This may spark the question: Does Melania do enough speaking engagements to earn her a hefty income? Well, despite not doing many paid appearances, when she does, she rakes in quite a bit of money. Melania held two events for the LGBTQ+ group Log Cabin Republicans this year. The first of the two events, which took place in April, scored her a whopping $237,000.
NFTs and real estate make Melania plenty of money
Much of Melania Trump's income comes from her non-fungible tokens. Back in 2021, she released her first NFT called "Melania's Vision." On X, formerly known as Twitter, the former model wrote, "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative." She explained that "through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community."
The NFT, which was only available for one week in December 2021, set buyers back $150. While a portion of the proceeds was set aside for her cause supporting children in foster care, her NFTs have still earned her plenty of dough: $330,607, to be exact.
There's more. The former real estate mogul's wife also earns money from her own real estate. Her New York properties are worth somewhere between $500,001 and $1,000,000. She also owns real estate in Ljubljana, Slovenia, which could earn her up to $50,000 in rent. While Melania's income certainly isn't as hefty as Donald Trump's, it's also more than enough to maintain a nice lifestyle. So, while she surely takes advantage of her husband's earnings, Melania will certainly manage if the marriage ultimately goes south.