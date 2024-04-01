Inside Melania Trump's Lavish Life

When Melania Trump is tired from all her travels, she can lay her head down at one of her and her husband's many abodes. Throughout his career, Donald Trump has amassed many properties for himself, his wife, and his children to call home, one of them being his Mar-a-Lago estate. This Palm Beach property is either famous or infamous, depending on who's asked, but what is certain is that it's worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Donald and Melania have spent much of their time there since leaving the White House, and no one would ever have to leave if they didn't want to. It's got a spa, dining area, shopping, and more all on the property.

Long before Mar-a-Lago was the Trumps' primary residence, the couple was known for their penthouse at Trump Towers in New York City. The home is famously gilded in every room, and it's got a view of Central Park. "It's beautiful. You kind of get used to it, but still, you know, especially now, it's beautiful," Melania said to DuJour of the view from her Manhattan home. But before Melania was married to a billionaire, she was paying for her own apartment. "The rent was $2,500 a month. I picked it out, everything on my own. I still remember, I went to shop for a TV and an air conditioner. I bought furniture ... I went to Crate & Barrel. Does that still exist or no?" she said.