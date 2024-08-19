Queen Elizabeth Vs. Camilla, Queen Consort: The Difference Between Their Stunning Styles

On May 6, 2023, Camilla Parker-Bowles was crowned Queen of England. This would be a defining moment in any person's life, but for Camilla, Queen Consort, it was especially significant. Just decades earlier, the British people had regarded her as a scarlet woman. After all, she had been the third party in King Charles III and Princess Diana's failed marriage, and Diana — who was adored by practically everyone she met — obviously disliked Camilla. At one point, the princess even called Camilla a "rottweiler," driving the public against her. Rumor has it that someone threw bread rolls at her in what they viewed as Diana's defense.

Perhaps as a result of the uproar surrounding her romantic life, Camilla long struggled to imagine that she would one day take the throne. Even when she and Charles tied the knot in 2005, Camilla reportedly doubted that she would ever wear the crown. As royal biographer, Christopher Wilson, told People, "For most of her life, she'd never contemplated the idea of becoming queen."

Over time, though, the public warmed to Camilla, and when Charles became king, she was crowned alongside him. In her new role as queen, Camilla had to uphold the high standards that the late Queen Elizabeth II had established before her. As such, Camilla underwent a fashion transformation to become more regal and began to embrace many of Elizabeth's favorite style choices — adding, of course, her own twist.

