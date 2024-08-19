Queen Elizabeth Vs. Camilla, Queen Consort: The Difference Between Their Stunning Styles
On May 6, 2023, Camilla Parker-Bowles was crowned Queen of England. This would be a defining moment in any person's life, but for Camilla, Queen Consort, it was especially significant. Just decades earlier, the British people had regarded her as a scarlet woman. After all, she had been the third party in King Charles III and Princess Diana's failed marriage, and Diana — who was adored by practically everyone she met — obviously disliked Camilla. At one point, the princess even called Camilla a "rottweiler," driving the public against her. Rumor has it that someone threw bread rolls at her in what they viewed as Diana's defense.
Perhaps as a result of the uproar surrounding her romantic life, Camilla long struggled to imagine that she would one day take the throne. Even when she and Charles tied the knot in 2005, Camilla reportedly doubted that she would ever wear the crown. As royal biographer, Christopher Wilson, told People, "For most of her life, she'd never contemplated the idea of becoming queen."
Over time, though, the public warmed to Camilla, and when Charles became king, she was crowned alongside him. In her new role as queen, Camilla had to uphold the high standards that the late Queen Elizabeth II had established before her. As such, Camilla underwent a fashion transformation to become more regal and began to embrace many of Elizabeth's favorite style choices — adding, of course, her own twist.
Camilla, Queen Consort, embraced Queen Elizabeth II's resistance to trends
Queen Elizabeth II was not just a beloved monarch, but she was also a fashion icon. Over the years, Queen Elizabeth stunned in a number of memorable fashion moments, ranging from her iconic Botticelli-inspired wedding gown to her classic string of pearls. Part of what made Elizabeth's style so regal was that she never caved to the world of trendiness. In the 1980s, she stayed far away from the puffed sleeves and bright blue eyeshadow that ensnared many women. In the '90s, you couldn't catch her in a slip dress or a jean jacket.
As royal expert, Peter York, told WWD of the late queen, "She is doing a duty and delivering what is required. As a queen you don't 'do' fashion, you 'do' royal."
Interestingly, this is a lesson that Camilla, Queen Consort, seems to have taken to heart. Since taking the throne, the newly-minted royal has embraced the understated elegance that Elizabeth embodied before her. She does not seem tempted by the extravagant trappings of an era. If anything, her clothing is classic and timeless. As noted in Tatler, Camilla has never seemed too impressed by fashion trends. Even her photos from the '80s show a woman simply dressed in knitted sweaters and slacks — as opposed to padded blazers and leg warmers. In that sense, it appears that Camilla has long been prepared for her royal role.
Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Queen Consort, embraced country style in very distinct ways
It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II was a country girl. Throughout her reign, the late monarch was known to ride horses, go hunting, and even care for her pack of adorable corgis. Naturally, this meant that Elizabeth often dressed for the countryside — donning headscarves and jackets as she galloped her favorite mounts across the grounds of her beloved Balmoral Castle. However, outside of actually participating in a countryside activity, Elizabeth tended to avoid these informal clothes. She once greeted the guards at Balmoral in a magenta blazer. On another occasion, she wore a cute printed button-up ensemble.
Like Elizabeth before her, Camilla, Queen Consort, is a huge fan of the countryside. However, unlike the former sovereign, Camilla tends to incorporate these interests into her everyday wardrobe. In fact, prior to becoming queen, she wore so many casual green overcoats and loose sweaters that she was nicknamed "country Camilla." Since taking the throne, she has managed to maintain much of the unpretentious touch in which she was always so famous for rocking.
One of the country-themed touches that Camilla has most used since wearing the crown is the faux fur hat. The queen consort has been spotted in a casual wide-brimmed style designed by the famous hat makers, Lock & Co. To date, she has sported this piece in camel, gray, and green — making it one of her country chic favorites.
Queen Elizabeth veered toward bright colorful clothes while Camilla, Queen Consort, opts for neutrals
During her 70 year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was famous for wearing vibrant colors. Although she did follow the strict protocols surrounding royal fashion – such as neutral nail polish — Elizabeth also liked to stand out in a crowd. Therefore, she was often spotted in lime green, robin's egg blue, and sunny yellow.
Fascinatingly, since taking on her new role, Camilla, Queen Consort, has not shown that same tendency. In contrast to Elizabeth's bold palette, Camilla has embraced more neutral shades, tending more toward pastel pink, classic beige, and shades of blue. According to Susan Courter, Founder and Editor of What Meghan Wore, there could be a reason for this choice.
As Courter exclusively told The List, Elizabeth and Camilla hold different ranks in the royal hierarchy. Elizabeth was the monarch, whereas Camilla's role is that of King Charles III's consort. For this reason, it is possible that Camilla has tried to play it safe in terms of palette. "There are a few potential reasons for Queen Camilla's choice to avoid bright colors," Courter told us. "One reason could be her role as queen consort, where she may opt for a more subdued wardrobe to avoid overshadowing King Charles." Courter went on to add that Camilla likely wants "to establish her own distinct fashion identity" outside of what Elizabeth used to wear.
Camilla, Queen Consort, has maintained Queen Elizabeth's anti-trousers style
Camilla, Queen Consort, may look fantastic in her own style, but that doesn't mean she ignores the wardrobe protocols previously established by Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch was famously opposed to royal women's use of trousers, and Camilla seems intent on following suit.
According to television stylist, Britt Taylor, the queen likely wore skirts as a way to stand out in a room full of men. As the clothing professional explained in an interview with Sky News, "Don't forget, she had a lot of men around her. If they're all in trouser suits, I wouldn't be surprised if [her preference for skirts] was strategic — she was expressing her femininity as the reigning female monarch."
For years, this particular skirts-only style did not appear particularly attractive to Camilla. Prior to taking the throne, the then-Duchess of Cornwall was known for rocking a casual pair of trousers on a regular basis. To celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary with King Charles III, Camilla even posed for a cozy front porch Instagram photo in which she wore blue jeans. Since taking the throne, however, Camilla has traded in her trousers for more elegant bottoms. Like the late queen, she often pairs a professional skirt with a blazer.
Unlike Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, Queen Consort, was spotted wearing a stylish jumpsuit
Camilla, Queen Consort, has largely avoided slacks since taking on her royal role, but that doesn't mean she won't wear a classic jumpsuit. This was evident at the 2023 Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival, where Camilla positively shone in a gorgeous cobalt blue full-body piece by designer Anna Valentine. Although the outfit did show some separation between her legs, the pant portion of her jumpsuit flowed so much that Camilla maintained her sense of regality.
Naturally, though, the queen consort received quite a bit of blowback for her controversial fashion choice. Seeing as Queen Elizabeth II was not a jumpsuit fan, it was difficult for some royal watchers to see a high-ranking royal adopt the style. Writing for the Daily Mail, journalist Shane Watson commented, "While we are pretty far down the road of jumpsuit appreciation, and fully expect Amanda Holden and Amal Clooney to wear them out and about, the queen in a jumpsuit is still slightly incongruous."
Not everybody agreed with this hot take, however. Daily Mail fashion editor, Dinah van Tulleken, wrote that she admired Camilla for embracing a fresher younger look. "For me, Camilla — at 75 — proves you can wear whatever you want, whenever you want," the editor penned.
Both Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Queen Consort, have incorporated many coat dresses into their style
Of course, not everything that Camilla, Queen Consort, wears makes waves. The royal enjoys an overall classical style that includes simple yet elegant pieces that echo Queen Elizabeth's fashion. Coat dresses are a garment we've seen pulled from both women's wardrobes over the years. Perfect for framing a figure in a regal yet flattering way, these adorable pieces combine the practicality of the overcoat with the formality of a frock, creating an outfit that is ideal for walkabouts.
Speaking to Express, style expert, Megan Watkins, noted that the coat dress is an integral part of Camilla's "personal sense of style." Watkins went on to emphasize that Camilla likely wears these more understated dresses so as not to make any unwelcome fashion statements. "Although some may say she doesn't take enough risks with her fashion choices, it is obvious, through her style, that Camilla does not want to overshadow or stand out when attending royal events," Watkins said.
Historically, King Charles III has shown that he does not like to be overshadowed by his consort. During the king's ill-fated marriage to Princess Diana, Charles reportedly disliked the amount of attention received by his then-wife. In that sense, it is possible that Camilla wears simple pieces — like coat dresses — as a way to avoid upstaging her husband.
Like Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, Queen Consort, adores comfortable shoes
Being Queen of England may sound glamorous, but in reality, the job requires quite a bit of on-the-ground work. Royal walkabouts, commonwealth tours, and boat christenings can all be physically demanding. While performing their royal duties, many queens of the past and present have found that they are on their feet for hours. In light of this, both Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, Queen Consort, seem to prioritize comfort over fashion — at least when it comes to their footwear.
Elizabeth reportedly ordered her work shoes from Anello & Davide. Hand-crafted from calf leather, this footwear was known for its comfort and durability. Because Elizabeth could not afford to spend an entire walkabout dealing with blister pain, she hired a servant to break her shoes in for her. This ensured that she would be able to perform her duties without having to grit through the pain.
Camilla also seems keen on keeping her feet happy as she goes about her royal duties. Although she does not indulge in the same calf leather shoes that Elizabeth once cherished, Camilla has been known to purchase her footwear from the comfort-centric brand Sole Bliss. The brand, which actively aims to prevent foot pain in its designs, likely helps the queen consort stand on her feet as duty requires.
Camilla, Queen Consort, wears her mother-in-law's least-used brooches
When Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, many of the most important aspects of her life dispersed. The late queen's staff moved on to new opportunities, her corgis went to live with Prince Andrew, and much of her vast collection of jewelry went to Camilla, Queen Consort. Although it would have been easy for Camilla to simply wear all the pieces that Elizabeth used to incorporate into her outfits, the new queen consort has tried to stand out by wearing different ones. This has been especially true in terms of Elizabeth's collection of brooches.
Camilla has worn many of Elizabeth's least-used brooches as a way to simultaneously honor the late queen and establish her own stylistic identity. This was clear during the 2024 Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. For this special occasion, Camilla wore a dark green ensemble which she matched with a unique brooch made of emeralds, sapphires, and diamonds.
The piece originally belonged to Elizabeth's grandmother, Queen Mary. Although it's not known how frequently the former queen wore this jaw-dropping jewelry, she reportedly wore it to a special photoshoot that she sat for around the turn-of-the-century. While Mary allegedly wore the brooch below her neck, Camilla pinned it to her shoulder. By wearing this old piece in a new way, Camilla blended royal tradition with her own fashion identity.
Camilla, Queen Consort, has taken a step back from Queen Elizabeth's signature floral hats
If the royals of the past strutted about wearing crowns, today's queens and princesses are known for a totally different type of headgear. Hats are an integral piece of any British royal woman's wardrobe, and they are especially common at major events like the Ascot horse races. These gorgeous statement pieces show status and personality. Queen Elizabeth II's hats were even said to have a secret meaning.
During her reign, Elizabeth wore all sorts of extravagant hats, including those decorated with feathers, jewels, and tulle. However, some of her most favorite hats were decorated with flowers. Over the years, she stunned in a pink headpiece decorated with tulips, a green hat boasting a bloom, and a white floral hat designed by Elizabeth Taylor. These accessories eventually became a symbol of her iconic fashion choices.
Naturally, Camilla, Queen Consort, has sported a hat or three since taking the throne. But while Elizabeth had a strong tendency toward floral fashion, Camilla has opted to wear more wide-brimmed hats with different types of decorations. Many of her hats sport a single feather whereas others display large ribbons twisted into elaborate knots. While a few do include flowers, most leave the gardening trope behind. It seems that Camilla is eager to show the world that her hat style is totally different than her late mother-in-law's.
Camilla, Queen Consort, loves the late queen's favorite purse brand
Queen Elizabeth II loved a good handbag, and her favorite brand appeared to be Launer. For years, Elizabeth could be spotted at official engagements with a black Launer bag in tow. Her own mother — Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother — had also been a fan of the brand and bought her first purse from the company in the 1950s. In 1968, it was arranged for Launer to receive a royal warrant in recognition of the outstanding service provided to palace residents.
Elizabeth was faithful to the brand throughout her life. Even two days before her death — when she appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss to her new position — the queen was photographed with her signature black purse hanging from her arm. Commenting on this, Launer CEO, Gerald Bodmer, told People, "I'm amazed how she carried on carrying her bag with a walking stick. She [once] said to me, 'I don't feel dressed without a handbag.'"
Camilla, Queen Consort, seems to feel the same way. Although the queen consort does not always carry around a Launer bag, she does seem keen on the brand. At the 2023 Commonwealth Day service, Camilla wore a royal blue ensemble and clutched a classic black purse to her chest. Similarly, she brought a Launer clutch to Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. This gesture was largely interpreted as an homage to the late queen.
Camilla, Queen Consort, has carved her own sartorial path distinct from her late mother-in-law
A role as major as queen consort has the potential to change a person. Royal wives famously have a difficult time adjusting to life in the spotlight, and Camilla, Queen Consort, has had to endure a whole lot of media attention over the years. For people in such a public role, it can be easy to undergo a total fashion transformation in attempt to fit in better in royal circles.
Luckily, though, Camilla has remained true to herself since her ascension. Rather than simply copying everything that Queen Elizabeth II wore before her, Camilla has maintained much of her own personal style. She remains casual yet elegant, comfortable yet fashionable. As royal stylist, Amanda Wakeley, told Tatler, "I love the fact that the queen has stayed true to who she is as a person."
The fashion expert went on to applaud Camilla for coming up with such a gorgeous style. "Her clothes are always well-cut but have an ease about them, she looks comfortable yet regal while remaining approachable and real. She has definitely upped the glamour stakes which is befitting of her role as the queen," Wakeley explained. As time goes on, Camilla is almost certain to evolve her regal style even more.