What Tim Walz Is Really Like, According To A Former Student

Tim Walz's impressive career took in turns in the Army National Guard, the House of Representatives, and the governor's seat in Minnesota. However, Tim and his wife Gwen Walz were both also high school teachers at one point and even taught at some of the same schools; first Alliance High School in Nebraska, followed by Mankato West High School in Minnesota. Tim taught geography and social studies, and after he was announced as Vice President Kamala Harris' VP pick, one of his former students shared how he had a positive impact on her life.

The Daily Beast reported that Patti Miller was a student in Tim's class at Mankato West. At the time, she was dealing with difficulties surrounding her family life, which led Miller's mental health to decline and in turn made school challenging. "I felt like an outsider," she admitted. Her mother even considered hospitalizing her. Miller continued, "It was tough. I guess I just didn't really know how to express my feelings very well. I didn't know how to deal with them."

Miller spoke about how being a part of Tim's class positively affected her outlook. And a big part of that was thanks to the man himself. According to Miller, Tim was devoted to his students' education and broadening their horizons. Since studying world history was a part of his class, the units on Taoism and Buddhism had a particular impact, "And I ended up getting into meditation because of that." Miller also said Tim was good at connecting with his students.

