Kamala Harris' VP Pick Tim Walz Is Sure To Get Under 'Weird' Trump's Skin
After he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. A whirlwind few weeks for the Democratic Party led to Harris receiving enough votes to become the party's official presidential candidate. The virtual roll call making the announcement took place on August 5, 2024. The following day, insiders reported that Harris had chosen a running mate to be her vice president: Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz, who has held the position since 2018. Prior to becoming governor, Walz was a member of the House of Representatives for Minnesota starting in 2006. Although he stood behind the president even after Biden's worrisome debate with Donald Trump, Walz swiftly endorsed Harris once he exited the race.
Even Democrats who don't live in Minnesota will likely recognize Walz for helping popularize the most simple yet cutting insult for Trump. In multiple interviews over the summer, Walz used the word "weird" to decry the controversial politician and his allies. During a chat with CNN, the former teacher was asked why he thought "weird" worked as opposed to simply sharing his concerns about the dangers of another Trump term for the country. Walz agreed in the validity of those worries, "But it gives him way too much power!" he argued, adding, "Listen to the guy! He's talking about Hannibal Lecter and shocking sharks, and just whatever crazy thing pops into his mind. And I thought we just give him way too much credit."
Trump tried to fire back at the 'weird' claims against him
Since Vice President Kamala Harris has officially confirmed her VP choice, it's worth noting that Governor Tim Walz seemed to inspire her to hop onboard the "weird" trend. At one of Harris' rallies, she quipped, "You may have noticed Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record, and some of what he and his running mate are saying is just plain weird," (via CBS News). After the former "Apprentice" host and his chosen vice presidential nominee JD Vance were repeatedly called "weird," Trump attempted to fire back with an I-know-you-are-but-what-am-I defense. During a radio interview with Clay Travis, he asserted, "They're the weird ones. Nobody's ever called me weird. I'm a lot of things, but weird I'm not," (via Politico).
Trump also reassured listeners that Vance wasn't strange either and reiterated that Democrats were. However, it's likely too late for the former president to rein in claims on the inherent weirdness of himself and his party. The phrase "Stop calling us weird!" took X, formerly known as Twitter, by storm, because so many people started sharing behavior from conservatives with the caption to point out just how odd they actually behaved more often than not. One such tweet showed attendees of the 2024 Republican National Convention wearing bandages on their ears just like Trump following the shooting at his rally. The "weird" moniker will probably stick through the rest of the 2024 election cycle.