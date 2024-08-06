Kamala Harris' VP Pick Tim Walz Is Sure To Get Under 'Weird' Trump's Skin

After he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. A whirlwind few weeks for the Democratic Party led to Harris receiving enough votes to become the party's official presidential candidate. The virtual roll call making the announcement took place on August 5, 2024. The following day, insiders reported that Harris had chosen a running mate to be her vice president: Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz, who has held the position since 2018. Prior to becoming governor, Walz was a member of the House of Representatives for Minnesota starting in 2006. Although he stood behind the president even after Biden's worrisome debate with Donald Trump, Walz swiftly endorsed Harris once he exited the race.

Advertisement

Even Democrats who don't live in Minnesota will likely recognize Walz for helping popularize the most simple yet cutting insult for Trump. In multiple interviews over the summer, Walz used the word "weird" to decry the controversial politician and his allies. During a chat with CNN, the former teacher was asked why he thought "weird" worked as opposed to simply sharing his concerns about the dangers of another Trump term for the country. Walz agreed in the validity of those worries, "But it gives him way too much power!" he argued, adding, "Listen to the guy! He's talking about Hannibal Lecter and shocking sharks, and just whatever crazy thing pops into his mind. And I thought we just give him way too much credit."

Advertisement