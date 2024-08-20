Tragic Details About Daisy Ridley

This article mentions mental health issues and gun violence.

Daisy Ridley rose to prominence in 2015 when she was introduced as Rey, the newest "Star Wars" protagonist, and she's been a force to be reckoned with ever since — as both a Jedi and an actor. The London native attended a performing arts boarding school and began taking on small roles in shorts and episodes of BBC television shows until she finally found her big break. Over the past decade, Ridley has had a stunning transformation and somehow managed to maintain a sense of normalcy in her life, despite becoming a household name practically overnight.

In speaking with Stylist in December 2017, the actor commented on how she was led to believe "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was going to turn her life upside-down. "I found the hardest thing was everyone saying, 'Your life's going to change.' So many people were telling me this thing was going to happen, then the thing happened and that didn't happen. I go on the Tube, I'm not harassed all the time. People are super-cool," Ridley said.

However, while the English actor has had quite the meteoric rise, that's not to say Daisy Ridley's life is devoid of tragic details. Between her health conditions to online criticism and the complexities of starring in one of the biggest media franchises of all time, she has endured a lot in the public eye and behind the scenes.

