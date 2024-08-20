Wolfgang Van Halen was born in 1991, the only child of Van Halen guitar whiz Eddie Van Halen and "One Day at a Time" star Valerie Bertinelli. Growing up in the shadow of one of rock's greatest guitarists, he came to become a successful musician in his own right, carving out his own niche within the modern rock landscape as frontman and leader of the band Mammoth.

He's always credited his father, who tragically died in 2020, with placing him on a musical path. "He's the reason why I do what I do," he said in an interview with Audacy Check In. "I wouldn't exist if it wasn't for him. I think just doing what I do is enough of a reference and tribute."

As this talented young musician continues to follow his unique musical muse, his creativity and talent are as evident as his future is bright. To find out more about how he got to where he is, relive his journey by reading on to experience the stunning transformation of Valerie Bertinelli's son Wolfgang Van Halen.