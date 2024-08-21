Paula Deen Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Paula Deen's career has been defined by her Southern cuisine and racist scandals, with the former Food Network star being nearly unrecognizable over a decade after her controversy. However, a lesser-known part of the Georgia native's career is her foray into fashion, as Deen launched her very own clothing line in 2016. "I've been trying to do this for years," she told People. "It was a little hard for me to break out of the kitchen because that's how people think of me. But if you notice, I never cooked naked. I was always wearing clothes!"

The fashion line, called Paula Deen's Closet, was geared toward older women and prioritized comfort and affordability. "I tried to design these clothes for any kind of body shape, whether you're the pear, the banana or the apple," Deen told Fox News, with the former "Paula's Home Cooking" star being one of the celebrity chefs sharing tips for managing weight. Regardless of her entry into the fashion world, Deen herself hasn't been immune to fashion flops over the years. While these misses haven't reached the epic portion of some of the worst-dressed celebrities, they've still managed to miss the mark.