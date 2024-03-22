The Worst-Dressed Celebrities Of 2024 So Far
Mere months into 2024, Hollywood's elite have once again provided us with plenty of ample material for compiling a worst-dressed list. Every year, so many of our favorite famous people fail to bring their sartorial visions to life in a flattering manner, so it's only right to highlight the worst of the worst so far.
Despite the ever-evolving nature of fashion, certain celebs have proven it's better to leave some things behind, at least in their case. As trends cycle back into mainstream popularity, including the Y2K aesthetic, the '80s revival, and the online emergence of the devilish librarian look, it's evident that not everyone can successfully pull them off, especially not on a red carpet.
Interestingly, the recurring theme of over-the-top prints and weird textures, which dominated our worst-dressed list of 2023, continues to prevail, at least thus far into 2024. From this year's pool of poorly dressed individuals, we've selected six notable offenders who have failed to impress on and off the red carpet, proving that money truly can't buy style.
Ali Wong
Ali Wong was wrong for her choice of attire at the 2024 Emmys, and not even the custom Louis Vuitton label was able to save it. The comedian left us confused when she showed up at the event wearing a gown featuring a silver beaded bodice and a completely mismatched blue floral bottom. To make things worse, the top included a mesh covering the upper part of Wong's chest, making zero sense.
When speaking to E! News on the red carpet, as reported by People, Wong mentioned that she was wearing black platform heels by Brandon Blackwood under her dress, although they remained unseen, which was probably for the best. She attempted to elevate the ball-meets-picnic ensemble with statement earrings by Chopard, but they failed to distract from the overall bewildering look.
Billie Eilish
As one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Golden Globes, Billie Eilish's feature on this list comes as no surprise. While the singer is recognized for her distinctive style, which mostly includes oversized and shapeless garments, we've kind of had enough. Other than looking like she's always wearing the same thing, Eilish made matters worse by donning an ensemble that just looks awful.
She opted for an oversized light blue pinstripe shirt paired with a similarly oversized black blazer and a khaki midi-length skirt, all from Willy Chavarria. Accessorizing with a black necktie and subtle Anita Ko jewelry, she completed the look with pink socks and thrifted Mary Jane shoes with a kitten heel. The overall effect was frumpy and awkward, with Eilish reminiscent of a Sunday school teacher who may have forgotten her size while shopping.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat's NSFW outfit at the 2024 Emmys has landed her on numerous worst-dressed lists, including ours. The singer opted for a sheer, draped gown in a champagne hue by designer Dilara Findikoglu, which in itself wasn't too bad. However, the overall execution of the look took it in a different, less successful direction.
For starters, Doja Cat sported a fake (at least we hope so) forehead tattoo of Findikoglu's name, possibly aiming to avoid the most-asked question on every red carpet, "Who are you wearing?" She complemented the outfit with a bold red lip and bright red platform heels by Alexander Wang, tying the unexpected shade into her ensemble. Despite accessorizing with bold Loree Rodkin jewelry, Doja Cat's look missed the mark, resembling more of an undergarment than a red carpet statement. Perhaps she got ready with Ice Spice!
Ariana Grande
Despite being away from the public eye for most of 2023, Ariana Grande's 2024 comeback fell flat. The singer's appearance at the 2024 Oscars made heads turn, although not for a stunning outfit.
Grande wore a custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture piece, a strapless column gown in pink, complemented by a matching voluminous cape. She opted for Jimmy Choo pointy-toe heels in the same shade of pink and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, which failed to salvage the disheveled feeling of her look. Do you remember the pillow dress challenge? Well, it appears Grande is onto something similar — perhaps the duvet challenge.
Beyond the ill-fitting ensemble, the monochromatic pink washed the now-blonde Grande out, almost causing her to fade into the background.
Blake Lively
The 2024 Super Bowl had us glued to the TV not only for the game, but also for the celebrity fashion. Unfortunately, Blake Lively's take on a game-day outfit was not it, despite its hefty price tag.
The actor sported a red Adidas x Balenciaga tracksuit, with her shoes integrated into the pants. Yes, you read that right. On her Instagram page, Lively revealed that the bottom of her ensemble was a single piece from waist to toe, which couldn't have been comfortable for the longest Super Bowl game in history. While we could've gotten over the red tracksuit, Lively chose to wear nearly half a million dollars worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry, only to end up looking like it was all fake.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice's look at the 2024 People's Choice Awards was nothing short of chaotic, securing the top spot on our list. The rapper, who is known for her unconventional style, took it a step too far by donning a full leopard-print ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, consisting of printed thighs, a bra, and open-toe heels. She topped her Y2K-inspired look off with an orange lace duster featuring a Mongolian lamb fur collar, completely losing us on her fashion vision.
Ice Spice's take on the classic animal print made it all but classy, leaving her looking like she forgot to change out of her loungewear before hitting the red carpet.