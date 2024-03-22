The Worst-Dressed Celebrities Of 2024 So Far

Mere months into 2024, Hollywood's elite have once again provided us with plenty of ample material for compiling a worst-dressed list. Every year, so many of our favorite famous people fail to bring their sartorial visions to life in a flattering manner, so it's only right to highlight the worst of the worst so far.

Despite the ever-evolving nature of fashion, certain celebs have proven it's better to leave some things behind, at least in their case. As trends cycle back into mainstream popularity, including the Y2K aesthetic, the '80s revival, and the online emergence of the devilish librarian look, it's evident that not everyone can successfully pull them off, especially not on a red carpet.

Interestingly, the recurring theme of over-the-top prints and weird textures, which dominated our worst-dressed list of 2023, continues to prevail, at least thus far into 2024. From this year's pool of poorly dressed individuals, we've selected six notable offenders who have failed to impress on and off the red carpet, proving that money truly can't buy style.