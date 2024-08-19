Has Kamala Harris Had Plastic Surgery? Cosmetic Dermatologist Settles The Rumors Once And For All

When President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. Her campaign for president ramped up quickly, and she's now making appearances across the country to give people a chance to get some face time with the possible next president of the United States. But is it her real face?

At the time of this writing, Harris is 59 years old, making her nearly two decades younger than her Republican opponent Donald Trump, and less than a year younger than her running mate Tim Walz. However, people keep commenting on how much younger she looks than Walz. So has she had work done? The List showed some pictures of Harris over the years to Dr. Mariano Busso, a board certified cosmetic dermatologist based out of Miami and Beverly Hills, to see what he thought. The short answer is that no, Harris doesn't seem to have had plastic surgery, at least nothing big, if any at all.

He told us he didn't "see any evidence of Harris undergoing any significant procedure other than possible Botox and slight filler." Harris has been in the public eye for decades, having worked as a managing attorney in the San Francisco District Attorney's office before serving as the district attorney from 2004 to 2010. Putting photos of her side by side from her younger years to now certainly show some obvious changes, but that seems to be a result of general aging.

