Has Kamala Harris Had Plastic Surgery? Cosmetic Dermatologist Settles The Rumors Once And For All
When President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. Her campaign for president ramped up quickly, and she's now making appearances across the country to give people a chance to get some face time with the possible next president of the United States. But is it her real face?
At the time of this writing, Harris is 59 years old, making her nearly two decades younger than her Republican opponent Donald Trump, and less than a year younger than her running mate Tim Walz. However, people keep commenting on how much younger she looks than Walz. So has she had work done? The List showed some pictures of Harris over the years to Dr. Mariano Busso, a board certified cosmetic dermatologist based out of Miami and Beverly Hills, to see what he thought. The short answer is that no, Harris doesn't seem to have had plastic surgery, at least nothing big, if any at all.
He told us he didn't "see any evidence of Harris undergoing any significant procedure other than possible Botox and slight filler." Harris has been in the public eye for decades, having worked as a managing attorney in the San Francisco District Attorney's office before serving as the district attorney from 2004 to 2010. Putting photos of her side by side from her younger years to now certainly show some obvious changes, but that seems to be a result of general aging.
Kamala Harris looks good for her age, which could be genetic
Dr. Mariano Busso did have a theory as to why it might seem like Vice President Kamala Harris looks younger than she really is. "Darker skin typically ages significantly slower than lighter skin, primarily because lighter skin is more susceptible to aging from sun exposure," the doctor said.
We also asked Dr. Busso about why people might be theorizing that Harris has had plastic surgery or might be a candidate for it. "It looks like she might be losing some jawline definition," he explained, "and is developing skin laxity in the neck area which means you notice some sagging and drooping." Your neck certainly does start showing signs of age sooner than your face; the skin there is thinner and that combined with the collagen loss and muscle looseness that happens with aging can make your neck look different. But overall, when it comes to Harris, Dr. Busso told us, "VP Harris is aging gracefully and looks great."
Harris is hardly the first presidential candidate that people have guessed have had cosmetic surgery. She's not even the first in the 2024 election cycle — Joe Biden has faced plastic surgery rumors as has Donald Trump.