Angelina Jolie Once Met Kate Middleton. Here's How It Went

One American celebrity who has ties to the royals is actor Angelina Jolie. The late Queen Elizabeth II and Jolie have a familial connection and are distant cousins (and Jolie's ex Brad Pitt has a genetic link to the late queen too). Elizabeth also honored Jolie in October 2014 by giving her the title of Honorary Dame Commander due to her advocacy for important causes. A few months later in June 2015, Jolie and Pitt traveled to London and got to spend time with two other royals discussing one of their shared charitable interests. The Hollywood stars joined William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, for tea.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace told Us Weekly at the time, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt at Kensington Palace on Friday afternoon. They discussed their shared interest in combatting the illegal wildlife trade." A source told the outlet how William, Kate Middleton, and their son Prince George of Wales waited outside for Jolie and Pitt to arrive. An additional source said they brought a gift for William and Kate, who welcomed Princess Charlotte of Wales into their family the month prior.

The insider continued, "Everyone got on splendidly. Brad and Angelina spent much longer with the Duke and Duchess than planned. They ended up staying for almost a few hours." While that sounds lovely, has there been any further connection between Kate and Jolie? Let's take a closer look.

