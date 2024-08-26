Angelina Jolie Once Met Kate Middleton. Here's How It Went
One American celebrity who has ties to the royals is actor Angelina Jolie. The late Queen Elizabeth II and Jolie have a familial connection and are distant cousins (and Jolie's ex Brad Pitt has a genetic link to the late queen too). Elizabeth also honored Jolie in October 2014 by giving her the title of Honorary Dame Commander due to her advocacy for important causes. A few months later in June 2015, Jolie and Pitt traveled to London and got to spend time with two other royals discussing one of their shared charitable interests. The Hollywood stars joined William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, for tea.
A spokesperson for Kensington Palace told Us Weekly at the time, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt at Kensington Palace on Friday afternoon. They discussed their shared interest in combatting the illegal wildlife trade." A source told the outlet how William, Kate Middleton, and their son Prince George of Wales waited outside for Jolie and Pitt to arrive. An additional source said they brought a gift for William and Kate, who welcomed Princess Charlotte of Wales into their family the month prior.
The insider continued, "Everyone got on splendidly. Brad and Angelina spent much longer with the Duke and Duchess than planned. They ended up staying for almost a few hours." While that sounds lovely, has there been any further connection between Kate and Jolie? Let's take a closer look.
Angelina was compared to Kate because of her princess-like ensemble
After that first meeting in June 2015, it does not seem like Angelina Jolie and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have met up again since — or if they have, the details of said meeting were not shared with the world. They definitely wouldn't meet for a tea-time double-date again, since Jolie filed to divorce Brad Pitt in 2016. However, people have compared Jolie and Kate Middleton in the years since.
In June 2018, InStyle (via Yahoo!) shared photos of Jolie at an event commemorating 200 years of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George. Kate wasn't present at St. Paul's Cathedral for the service, and the outlet assumed it was because she gave birth to Prince Louis of Wales about two months prior. The outlet compared Jolie's regal looks to Kate's and remarked how the "Eternals" actor had a royal energy, thanks to an outfit comprised of gloves, a fascinator, and a dress from a brand Meghan Markle has also worn, Ralph & Russo. InStyle even titled their story, "Angelina Jolie Went Full Kate Middleton at a Royal Event."
Similarly, Elle published a story about Jolie's "duchess-esque presence"from the same event, noting, "Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle could've easily worn the same look without question."
Kate and Angelina have a similar fashion sense
In 2024, the Daily Mail published a round-up of times Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Angelina Jolie have dressed similarly, positing that Kate Middleton may sometimes follow in Jolie's fashion footsteps and vice versa. (Kate has also been called Taylor Swift's style twin before.) They shared a photo of Kate wearing a gray, knee-length dress in 2012 for an event with the Royal Academy of Arts, which was similar to the "Those Who Wish Me Dead" actor's aforementioned dress from 2018.
The Daily Mail also showed Jolie and Kate both in tan-colored pantsuits a month apart. They even once wore the same dress, just in different colors — in 2011, Jolie wore a bright red, one-shoulder Jenny Packham dress. Later that same year, Kate wore that exact Jenny Packham style in silver, as pictured above.
USA Today published an article in 2021 that spoke about how Kate, Jolie, and other stars had been seen either rewearing their own dresses for various events or handing down their designer gowns for their children to wear. Was Jolie and Kate doing so a conscious effort to be more eco-friendly with their fashions? Based on the fact that their 2015 meeting was about wildlife conservation, the thought is not too far-fetched.