7 Times Taylor Swift And Kate Middleton Were Fashion Twins

Taylor Swift and Catherine, Princess of Wales are two superstars from entirely different worlds. Despite their many differences, though, they have surprisingly similar taste when it comes to fashion. Kate Middleton's style has changed over the years and Swift has shaken things up in each of her eras, but one thing that has remained steady is their head-turning putfits. Both of these stars are fashion icons in their own right, and you may be surprised to discover just how many times these unlikely style twins have matched perfectly over the years.

From their love of classic silhouettes to bold primary colors, in spite of their differences, the similarities between the world-famous pop star and the Princess of Wales prevail when it comes to style. Yet, what is noteworthy about the many times Kate and Swift have worn coordinating outfits isn't just their similar taste; it's how these stars can take a matching look and give it such a different spin based on their own personal style. From matching gowns accessorized differently to simple ensembles with entirely contrasting fits, when it comes to our favorite twinning moments, the princess and the pop princess have quite a few standout looks.