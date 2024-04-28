7 Times Taylor Swift And Kate Middleton Were Fashion Twins
Taylor Swift and Catherine, Princess of Wales are two superstars from entirely different worlds. Despite their many differences, though, they have surprisingly similar taste when it comes to fashion. Kate Middleton's style has changed over the years and Swift has shaken things up in each of her eras, but one thing that has remained steady is their head-turning putfits. Both of these stars are fashion icons in their own right, and you may be surprised to discover just how many times these unlikely style twins have matched perfectly over the years.
From their love of classic silhouettes to bold primary colors, in spite of their differences, the similarities between the world-famous pop star and the Princess of Wales prevail when it comes to style. Yet, what is noteworthy about the many times Kate and Swift have worn coordinating outfits isn't just their similar taste; it's how these stars can take a matching look and give it such a different spin based on their own personal style. From matching gowns accessorized differently to simple ensembles with entirely contrasting fits, when it comes to our favorite twinning moments, the princess and the pop princess have quite a few standout looks.
Kate and Taylor both know how to pull off asymmetrical white gowns with black gloves
In perfect Taylor Swift fashion, at the 2024 Grammy's, the star's dress had hidden details and Easter eggs. Her white strapless Schiaparelli gown had asymmetrical draping and a dramatic thigh-high slit. It can be risky to wear a white gown to an award show, since this is a garment that can easily make you look like a bride ready to walk down the aisle, rather than the red carpet. In order to keep the bridal energy at bay, Swift accessorized the dress with long, black gloves. Interestingly, this wasn't the first time we saw this accessory choice to balance out a white gown at an award show in recent history. At the 2023 BAFTAs, Kate Middleton wore a white, asymmetrical Alexander McQueen gown styled with a pair of black opera gloves.
Both of these white gowns with elegant draping and unique details could make for beautiful wedding dresses in another context, but the stars each used their own personal styles to make their frocks look red carpet-ready and authentically them. The bold choice to wear black gloves created contrast and a bit of edge. Swift wore layered necklaces in silver and black to tie in the color of the gloves and paired her accessories with dark, dramatic red lipstick. Kate's makeup was much lighter, and she went sans necklace, opting for large, gold, dangling earrings and a simple black clutch.
They've both rocked bold red jackets
Taylor Swift made an entire album called "Red," so it's really no surprise that this is one primary color that the star is often spotted sporting. She's known for loving a red lip, and she has enjoyed plenty of red ensembles over the years, as well. She has this in common with her style twin, Kate Middleton, who has been known to rock the bold hue time and time again.
Kate always has standout style, but she has a knack for stunning outerwear, in particular. She has worn numerous red coats over the years, including this pea coat, which she has thrown on for multiple public events. Kate has become known for repeating her favorite looks and wearing articles of clothing she loves with many different ensembles. Her red coats are no exception to this; she has even paired the garment with a matching top underneath and black pants on more than one occasion. In 2015, Swift was pictured strolling around NYC's Tribeca in her own thigh-length red coat. The stars both wore their coats with a neutral pair of pants, but as always, they put their own twists on the piece of outerwear. While visiting a Windsor food bank in January 2023, Kate styled her coat with wide-legged pants and a turtleneck, while Swift opted for skinny pants, boots, and edgier accessories.
Preppy striped tops with shorts are pop and royal princess-approved
Taylor Swift is, of course, known for her many "eras," and her varying style eras are no exception to this. Yet, throughout Swift's stunning transformation, she has maintained a love of preppy looks and classic prints. Kate Middleton's style has remained consistent throughout her time in the public eye, and "classic" is certainly a pillar of her taste in clothing. There are few prints quite as classic as horizontal stripes, so it isn't surprising that these two stars have rocked many horizontal striped pieces in their day.
At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2012, Swift went classic with her look while performing her hit song, "We Are Never Getting Back Together." The look was as eye-catching as it was simple. Swift wore a bold red and white horizontal striped t-shirt with a pair of black shorts. She had her hair pulled back in a sleek high ponytail and wore her signature red lipstick. A decade later in 2022, Kate wore her own version of a long-sleeved striped top and shorts. Kate was making an appearance in support of 1851 Trust, a sailing-related charity, so her nautical-inspired look was flawlessly on theme. Her navy and white striped sweater was baggier than Swift's top, and her shorts were longer and looser-fitting. Still, despite going with different silhouettes, the two style icons gave off undeniably similar vibes with two uncomplicated, preppy looks.
Kate and Taylor adorably twinned in button-down polka dot dresses
Did somebody say "classic print?" There are two types of print-wearers in this world: polka dot fans and polka dot haters. In line with their love of vintage-inspired, classic looks, Kate Middleton and Taylor Swift are certainly polka dot fans. Both stars have worn a variation of this quintessential pattern on numerous occasions. And, they have also frequently chosen to sport the print in a coordinating, timeless silhouette.
While performing at JFK airport in 2010, Swift wore a button-down red dress with white polka dots. In 2019, Kate wore a navy blue Alessandra Rich dress with white polka dots while visiting Bletchley Park. Like Swift's dress, Kate's frock paired the polka dot print with dress shirt detailing: buttons all the way down the front and a collar. Because Swift and the Princess of Wales live such different lives and are in two very different spotlights, the expectations surrounding their clothes also differ. The flirty pleated skirt on Swift's dress sat above the knee, while Kate's dress went all the way down to her ankles. Interestingly, though, Kate was still showing more leg than is typical of royal. While the outfit certainly isn't one of the most inappropriate things the Princess of Wales has worn, the buttons on her dress ended high up on her thigh, which allowed the skirt to flow open when she walked. Consequently, while both of these polka dot dresses had a conservative, (literally) buttoned-up look, they were still a bit cheeky with the amount of bare leg they flaunted.
Both fashionistas were stylish in monochromatic black skirts and tights
Almost everyone has rocked an all-black outfit at some point in their lives. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that both Taylor Swift and Kate Middleton have been out and about over the years in head-to-toe black. Yet, the way these fashion icons make a monochromatic look proves that the duo has styles that are consistently similar yet slightly different.
Swift wore head-to-toe black while performing on Good Morning America in 2012. Her ensemble was unquestionably Swift-y. She wore a 3/4 length sleeve black top covered in sequins, which gave off subtle pop star vibes. She paired it with black tights and a flirty and feminine voluminous skater skirt. Of course, she styled it with her famous blunt bangs, a bold red lip, and a matching red microphone. Kate's version of this ensemble was, unsurprisingly, preppier and more buttoned-up, yet it shared some important DNA with Swift's look. En route to a Mental Health In Education conference in 2019, Kate was photographed in a monochromatic look of her own. Like Swift, she opted for opaque black tights, a short skirt with lots of movement, a top that showed very little skin, and voluminous curls in her hair. Rather than incorporating mildly flashy elements and pops of color like Swift, Kate's ensemble came in the form of a tweed skirt suit with a subtle pattern and barely-there makeup.
Elegant white pantsuits look stunning on Kate Middleton and Taylor Swift
For a look that perfectly illustrates how Kate Middleton and Taylor Swift rock a similar look with their own, unique twists, nothing is more successful than the stars' respective takes on a white pantsuit. Kate has worn a white Alexander McQueen suit on numerous occasions. A well-tailored pantsuit fits in with the Princess of Wales' typical fashion sense seamlessly. Kate's coloring pops in the head-to-toe bright white shade, which she paired with a matching white top underneath, a pendant necklace, and a white clutch bag at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
While a sleek white suit may seem more aligned with Kate's style than Swift's, the singer-songwriter put her own unique spin on the ensemble in 2012 at the MTV Video Music Awards. Like Kate's suit, Swift's J. Mendel suit was fitted and elegant. Yet, the singer added some of her signature edge with a plunging neckline, pin-straight locks, and statement makeup. This gave her suit some red carpet-apropos style.
They've both kept it sunny in flowy yellow dresses
During each of her Eras Tour concerts, Taylor Swift has worn quite a few amazing looks — 16 to be exact. During some shows, amidst her many costume changes, Swift stunned in a color that is notoriously difficult to pull off: bold yellow. Swift styles the light, flow-y, tiered gown with messy, end-of-concert hair and red lipstick.
Since Kate Middleton's public appearances never include performing love songs in front of sold-out crowds, she hasn't worn many outfits that remind us of Swift's Eras Tour looks. She has, however, worn her own loosely draped, lightweight yellow dress. If there's one vivid primary hue that Kate and Swift are frequently twinning in, it is certainly fire engine red. Yet, like her unexpected fashion doppelganger, Kate has proven that she can also rock a vibrant, sunny yellow like few others can. Kate has worn her yellow version of Roksanda's asymmetrical Brigitte dress on multiple occasions, including during the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Tour, where she styled the effortless dress with a ponytail and simple accessories.