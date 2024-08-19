Harry & Meghan's Honeymoon Behavior In Colombia Is So Distracting
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed to Colombia on August 15 to tour the country. Like Harry and Meghan's tour of Nigeria back in May 2024, the couple's latest trip has caused controversy, with some folks questioning why the pair is touring other countries like the royal family does, while they are no longer working royals. Yet, the couple's behavior on their latest trip is stealing the spotlight for an entirely different reason. They spent their trip looking particularly lovey-dovey with each other, proving that they're happy to no longer be beholden to royal rules.
The Sussexes' trip aimed to promote "The Parents' Network," which was established in 2023 as a part of Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation. According to the website, the network is "a group of parents who have first-hand knowledge of the pain and destruction caused by social media use." The Parents' Network seeks to be a source of support for those parents whose children have been negatively impacted by social platforms, including cyberbullying and mental health issues.
Despite the seriousness of the cause, however, Harry and Meghan were certainly enjoying themselves, and they weren't shy about expressing their love for each other. From getting cozy on the dance floor in Cali to their time in Bogotá, where they visited The National Centre for the Arts, their love stole the show.
Harry and Meghan have always been touchy-feely
On August 17, the Sussexes headed to a youth organization in Cali, Colombia. There, they danced to salsa and hip hop music alongside some locals. The pair did more than just show off their dance moves, though; they also showed off plenty of PDA. A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing together shows them smiling, laughing, and even sharing a kiss. And, while this event certainly caught the public's attention, it wasn't an isolated incident. Harry and Meghan carried on with their PDA throughout the trip, showing that they were not only enjoying their time in Colombia but also enjoying their quality time with each other.
Showing their love this way has always been Harry and Meghan's style. Back in 2018, former palace spokesman, Dickie Arbiter, told People that "Meghan is used to being touchy-feely, and Harry is the same," noting that "Harry has always been tactile."
While Harry and Meghan still engage in some behavior that's right out of the royal handbook, they don't have to abide by royal rules anymore. And, it's clear that the couple spent their Colombia trip taking full advantage of that. It's rare to see members of the royal family engaging in even the subtlest acts of PDA. Perhaps the happy couple was simply enjoying their trip, or they were taking the opportunity to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, which took place in May 2024. In any event, they certainly looked happy.