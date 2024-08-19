Harry & Meghan's Honeymoon Behavior In Colombia Is So Distracting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed to Colombia on August 15 to tour the country. Like Harry and Meghan's tour of Nigeria back in May 2024, the couple's latest trip has caused controversy, with some folks questioning why the pair is touring other countries like the royal family does, while they are no longer working royals. Yet, the couple's behavior on their latest trip is stealing the spotlight for an entirely different reason. They spent their trip looking particularly lovey-dovey with each other, proving that they're happy to no longer be beholden to royal rules.

The Sussexes' trip aimed to promote "The Parents' Network," which was established in 2023 as a part of Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation. According to the website, the network is "a group of parents who have first-hand knowledge of the pain and destruction caused by social media use." The Parents' Network seeks to be a source of support for those parents whose children have been negatively impacted by social platforms, including cyberbullying and mental health issues.

Despite the seriousness of the cause, however, Harry and Meghan were certainly enjoying themselves, and they weren't shy about expressing their love for each other. From getting cozy on the dance floor in Cali to their time in Bogotá, where they visited The National Centre for the Arts, their love stole the show.

