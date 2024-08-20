Joe Biden's Awkward Confession At 2024 DNC Proves His Marriage Is More Like The Trumps' Than We Knew

The 2024 Democratic National Convention got off to a rousing start with pumped-up crowds and inspiring speeches (Hillary Clinton's attack on Donald Trump's sleepy courtroom behavior was especially well-received). But the true highlight of the first night was the appearance of President Joe Biden, who gave his unwavering support to Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement on the party ticket. "She'll be a president our children can look up to. She'd be a president respected by world leaders, because she already is," he promised (via CNN). "She'd be a president we can all be proud of. And she'd be a historic president who puts her stamp on America's future." As expected, Joe also offered his heartfelt thanks to his family for their love and support.

Advertisement

Naturally, the president's biggest shout-out was reserved for his longtime wife, Dr. Jill Biden, as seen in this clip on X, formerly known as Twitter. Joe gushed that the first lady was his "rock" who leaves him "both breathless and speechless." Then, to the laughter of the audience, he quipped, "Everybody knows I love her more than she loves me," and described how his heart goes "boom, boom, boom" just watching her come down the stairs. The comment was heartwarming, if a bit awkward — it could just as easily have described the marriage of Donald and Melania Trump. Though the couple has been married for nearly two decades, they're not exactly known for being hopeless romantics, and rumors about Melania's true feelings for her husband have circulated forever.

Advertisement