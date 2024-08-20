Joe Biden's Awkward Confession At 2024 DNC Proves His Marriage Is More Like The Trumps' Than We Knew
The 2024 Democratic National Convention got off to a rousing start with pumped-up crowds and inspiring speeches (Hillary Clinton's attack on Donald Trump's sleepy courtroom behavior was especially well-received). But the true highlight of the first night was the appearance of President Joe Biden, who gave his unwavering support to Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement on the party ticket. "She'll be a president our children can look up to. She'd be a president respected by world leaders, because she already is," he promised (via CNN). "She'd be a president we can all be proud of. And she'd be a historic president who puts her stamp on America's future." As expected, Joe also offered his heartfelt thanks to his family for their love and support.
Naturally, the president's biggest shout-out was reserved for his longtime wife, Dr. Jill Biden, as seen in this clip on X, formerly known as Twitter. Joe gushed that the first lady was his "rock" who leaves him "both breathless and speechless." Then, to the laughter of the audience, he quipped, "Everybody knows I love her more than she loves me," and described how his heart goes "boom, boom, boom" just watching her come down the stairs. The comment was heartwarming, if a bit awkward — it could just as easily have described the marriage of Donald and Melania Trump. Though the couple has been married for nearly two decades, they're not exactly known for being hopeless romantics, and rumors about Melania's true feelings for her husband have circulated forever.
Joe Biden shouts out his wife Jill: "Everybody knows I love her more than she loves me." pic.twitter.com/eqqi0NeGXB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024
The first ladies' convention appearances revealed a lot about their marriages
President Joe Biden may have been half-joking about being the more loving spouse in his marriage, but the sentiment may genuinely be true in the case of the Trumps. The public has witnessed many awkward Melania Trump moments hinting that she's not exactly thrilled to be the wife of a man entangled in multiple lawsuits and with shocking allegations consistently following him for years. Cameras have caught the former first lady shaking off her husband's hand-holding attempts and even appearing to grimace at his presence. The late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had suspicions about the Trumps' marriage too, with a new biography claiming that the monarch privately wondered whether there was some sort of agreement between the couple that incentivized Melania to stick it out.
The 2024 presidential conventions highlighted the biggest contrast between the Biden and Trump unions, though. On the first night of the DNC, Jill Biden took the stage to offer some sweet words for her husband. "Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years, and still there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again," she gushed (per WHYY). Joe's selflessness in putting his country before his own ambitions, Jill added, was especially heartwarming. The Republican National Convention, meanwhile, told a very different story. Melania appeared on the final night only, and she declined to give a speech despite Donald's team's requests. Worse, his remarks acknowledged her only as "my amazing wife" (per the Scrible transcript). Not what you'd call a "boom, boom, boom" sentiment.