Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Had Her Suspicions About Donald & Melania Trump's Marriage

For years, people have questioned why Donald Trump and Melania Trump continue to stay together, and it turns out that Queen Elizabeth II was among the dissenters. Her Majesty seemed to think that the two weren't sticking it out because it was a love match. Instead, the queen reportedly "believed Trump 'must have an arrangement' with wife Melania," reasoning, "Why else would she remain married to him?" according to an excerpt from Craig Brown's book "Q: A Voyage Around The Queen," which was published in the Daily Mail. The late monarch had a couple of opportunities to observe the couple's behavior in person and she clearly came to a conclusion about their marriage.

While Donald was president, he and Melania visited London to meet the queen — while there, Donald blatantly broke royal protocol with the queen a number of times. She was professional through it all since Queen Elizabeth II knew her relationship with Donald, as the president of the United States, was an important one and she was nothing if not a kind and savvy diplomat. But it seems that, all the while, Her Majesty was making mental notes about the Trumps, and evidently they weren't terribly flattering.