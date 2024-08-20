Hillary Clinton's DNC 2024 Attack On Trump's Sleepy Courtroom Behavior Is Sure To Enrage Him

Throughout Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, the outspoken politician made it abundantly clear that he wanted to put his opponent, Hillary Clinton, behind bars for variously unspecified reasons. Trump infamously used the phrase "Lock her up" on multiple occasions in extremely public settings. However, when the topic came up in a June 2024 Fox News interview following his conviction, the former president denied ever uttering those words. In the same chat, he strongly alluded to the possibility of imprisoning Clinton if successfully re-elected in November.

And while Clinton never shies away from taking a swipe at Trump's legal woes, she couldn't deny that the whole affair was incredibly difficult in a 2023 interview with MSNBC. "I don't feel any satisfaction," she said, of his many indictments, adding, "I feel great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive."

The former secretary of state asserted that she could only find a modicum of happiness in knowing that the former president and his backers weren't able to cover the truth forever. Given how strong their rivalry has remained through the years, it's hard to imagine that Clinton and Trump had a rather amicable relationship before he stepped into politics, and the former first lady even attended his wedding to Melania Trump.

