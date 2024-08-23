Hallmark Alum Candace Cameron Bure's Uncomfortable Weight Loss Experience On Full House

The following article includes references to eating disorders.

Candace Cameron Bure has opened up about her experiences as a child star on "Full House," revealing the awkwardness she felt surrounding her changing appearance and weight. While feel-good movie fans know Bure for her lengthy list of Hallmark flicks, the California native landed her break-out role of DJ Tanner when she was only ten years old. Throughout the show's eight seasons, viewers watched as the stunningly transformed Bure grew up alongside co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, a spotlight that could be suffocating at times.

"It is weird growing up in front of a camera, going through puberty on national television," she said on the "Pod Meets World" podcast. "There's, you know, really wonderful things being able to be on a television show and be successful and all of that, but it's just bizarre when, like, everyone sees your first zit, your boobs coming in." On the audio show, which is hosted by former "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, Bure discussed the uncomfortable attention that was paid to her weight.

"I was always the chubby-cheeked girl and a lot of people loved that I was," she said. "And I can look back and go, like, 'I was just a normal, average girl.'" The "Aurora Teagarden Mystery" star was also asked about the depiction of her weight on the long-running series, with Bure opening up about the weight loss-centered "Full House" episode that would never air today.

