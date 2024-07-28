The Stunning Transformation Of Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure was born in Los Angeles in 1976. When she was still in grade school, her brother Kirk Cameron became a household name thanks to the hit series "Growing Pains." Kirk's acting career officially kicked off when he nabbed a cereal commercial at the age of 9; Bure followed in his footsteps shortly after, landing ad spots and small sitcom roles throughout the early '80s.

Yes, one of those small sitcom roles just so happened to be a guest spot on "Growing Pains." Working alongside her big brother was a memorable and formative experience for the budding young star. "I remember watching the process, how a sitcom works, and with all the writers, and the rehearsals, and then the run-throughs, and the big laughs at the jokes ... And you guys all got along great, and had such a good time," she told her brother in a 2019 interview for "Today."

While show business has had a negative impact on many family dynamics, that apparently wasn't the case for the Camerons. "It made it interesting for my sisters, but I think my parents did a really great job because no matter where we traveled, no matter what job we got, my parents made sure that it was a family affair," Bure told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2021. "So it never got awkward in our family, it never was uncomfortable ... It just became about family."

