Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Filing Crystallizes Bennifer Was Phony For Longer Than We Suspected

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially filed for divorce, according to TMZ. Lopez filed the documents with L.A. County Superior Court, and as the outlet noted, she did so without an attorney present. August 20 marks a significant date in Bennifer's shared history, as they celebrated their official ceremony on this date in 2022. However, Lopez's papers claim the couple has been separated since April 26, indicating that the twosome has been faking it for the press much longer than we thought.

For example, TMZ reported that the couple put their mutual Beverly Hills mansion up for sale in mid-July 2024, over a month before Lopez filed for divorce. This wouldn't necessarily be noteworthy, but TMZ explained that the couple had already been living apart for several months. Even more telling, several of their friends spoke with Us Weekly about the status of their marriage back in May 2024, and the results are clear: Both spouses have been slowly withdrawing from their union — and each other — for a long time.