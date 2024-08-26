How Susan Sarandon's Wedding Became The Source Of Some Major Family Drama

Actors Chris and Susan Sarandon's chaotic wedding wasn't the celebration of love they probably imagined it would be. The celebrity couple met when they were drama students at the Catholic University of America, and it didn't take them long to fall madly in love, so they sought to get married when the "Thelma & Louise" star was only 20 and Chris about 24. The young couple was looking forward to a happy future together, but Susan's mother, Lenora Criscione Tomalin, wasn't exactly onboard with the idea of them tying the knot. During a 2023 appearance on Chris' podcast, "Cooking By Heart," Susan explained that her beau managed to win her parents over initially, but things changed immediately once she told them that the couple intended to marry.

The "Atlantic City" star reckons that her mom's pregnancy made her sour on the idea. "I think she was embarrassed," Susan argued, adding, "She was 44. She didn't say that, she just said, 'No, now you can't get married.'" Susan offered to have an intimate ceremony to ease her mother's discomfort, but she shot down the idea. Thankfully, her dad, Phillip Leslie Tomalin, had no issues with the marriage. Although both of her parents ultimately attended the wedding, Lenora made her disdain evident by donning a "black raincoat" and sitting in a separate aisle from Phillip, which was also far away from the altar. To make matters worse, none of her siblings could make it except Susan's younger brother, who went home with one of the bridesmaids.

