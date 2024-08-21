Lawyer Tells Us J.Lo's Solo Divorce Filing Could Be A Test Against Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce, ending her marriage with Ben Affleck after just two years. The couple, who reunited romantically after breaking up back in 2004, got married in Las Vegas back in July 2022. They then celebrated with a big Georgia ceremony on August 20. Exactly two years later, J.Lo pulled the trigger on a divorce (without an attorney) and claimed that the two have been separated since late April, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Based on the fact that she waited all summer to file for divorce, it's clear that Lopez is being careful as she moves forward with the split. So, we spoke to an expert about what may be going on behind the scenes, and according to her, Lopez is likely sending a signal to Affleck about the type of divorce she wants.

In an exclusive interview with The List, Austin-based family law and divorce attorney Holly Davis, a founding partner of Kirker Davis LLP, explained what may be the reasoning behind Lopez's unusual decision to file for divorce sans attorney. Davis believes that "both Ben and Jen's teams are [likely] working with divorce lawyers behind the scenes." Yet, according to Davis, "the fact that she is purposefully filing without a lawyer may indicate their willingness to divorce as peacefully as possible..." As for whether or not Lopez will get her apparent wish for a peaceful split remains to be seen. Davis thinks "this may be a testing of the waters phase to see how agreeable the parties can be in their negotiations."

Advertisement