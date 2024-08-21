Lawyer Tells Us J.Lo's Solo Divorce Filing Could Be A Test Against Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce, ending her marriage with Ben Affleck after just two years. The couple, who reunited romantically after breaking up back in 2004, got married in Las Vegas back in July 2022. They then celebrated with a big Georgia ceremony on August 20. Exactly two years later, J.Lo pulled the trigger on a divorce (without an attorney) and claimed that the two have been separated since late April, according to TMZ.
Based on the fact that she waited all summer to file for divorce, it's clear that Lopez is being careful as she moves forward with the split. So, we spoke to an expert about what may be going on behind the scenes, and according to her, Lopez is likely sending a signal to Affleck about the type of divorce she wants.
In an exclusive interview with The List, Austin-based family law and divorce attorney Holly Davis, a founding partner of Kirker Davis LLP, explained what may be the reasoning behind Lopez's unusual decision to file for divorce sans attorney. Davis believes that "both Ben and Jen's teams are [likely] working with divorce lawyers behind the scenes." Yet, according to Davis, "the fact that she is purposefully filing without a lawyer may indicate their willingness to divorce as peacefully as possible..." As for whether or not Lopez will get her apparent wish for a peaceful split remains to be seen. Davis thinks "this may be a testing of the waters phase to see how agreeable the parties can be in their negotiations."
J.Lo and Ben Affleck coming to a deal quickly will ensure a peaceful split
Jennifer Lopez's choice to leave the lawyer out of her divorce filing isn't the only strange detail about this split. According to TMZ, the pair reportedly did not get a prenuptial agreement when they tied the knot. That's a choice that Holly Davis found particularly surprising. "It is wild to me that two people with so much independent wealth coming into a marriage did not have a prenup in place," she exclusively told The List. Davis believes that the former couple may have taken their time filing for divorce after separating so that they could negotiate how they plan to handle the finances. "My hope is that they kept the wealth that they brought into the marriage separate and distinct from the ventures and investments they made jointly during marriage," she explained.
Lopez also reportedly does not want spousal support from Affleck and has requested that the judge turn down any potential appeals for spousal support from him, too. Davis believes the judge will agree to this request. She noted that the pair's independent wealth and income ensures no need for spousal support. So far, Davis doesn't notice any indication that this divorce is headed down a rocky road. She believes that "the slow pace seems to indicate extreme caution and sensitivity on both Ben and Jen's part." Still, this depends on the split wrapping up quickly. If it drags on, Davis notes, "all bets could be off."