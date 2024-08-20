The Ultimate Sign J.Lo And Ben Affleck Should've Never Given Their Romance A Second Shot

Despite its many fairytale-like qualities, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion had some glaring red flags from the very beginning that went largely unnoticed. Their paths first crossed in 2002 when the actors joined forces for "Gigli." Back then, the "Jenny From The Block" hitmaker was about a year into her marriage to Cris Judd. But they called things off in July, and Lopez made her romance with Affleck official soon afterward. The celebrity couple had a whirlwind courtship, with the "Gone Girl" star popping the question later in 2002. However, Affleck and Lopez ended up canceling their 2003 wedding and the decision understandably hurt their relationship. The A-listers then went their separate ways in 2004.

Their love story was far from over, though, as Affleck and Lopez got back together in 2021 and tied the knot the following year. Then, in 2024, we started seeing several signs that Affleck and Lopez were headed for a second split. Amidst all the drama, we also learned that Affleck reportedly drove a wedge between J.Lo and her longtime BFF Leah Remini thanks to a Page Six article. A source revealed that Remini was unsure about her friend's rekindled romance and strongly urged Lopez to reflect on how they broke up the first time "because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner." Lopez didn't take kindly to her advice, stopped speaking to Remini, and didn't even send her an invitation to their wedding. But Remini wasn't the only one in Lopez's inner circle who didn't like Affleck.

