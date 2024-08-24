Details About Hallmark Star Sean Faris' Relationship With His Wife Cherie
The world of Hollywood is small, and actors often fall in love with other actors off-screen too. Hallmark star Sean Faris and his wife, Cherie Jimenez, are one such actor couple. For Hallmark, he starred in movies such as "Christmas with Holly," "A Veteran's Christmas," and "The Lost Valentine," a Betty White Hallmark movie that's worth your time. In 2024, it was announced that Jimenez (who has also professionally gone by Cherie Daly) would be taking over the role of Gabi Hernandez on "Days of Our Lives." The role was previously played by Camila Banus, who had a heartbreaking reason for leaving the sudser.
The couple also have a credit in common. They were both featured in "Pretty Little Liars," but Jimenez only appeared in one episode in Season 4. Faris played Detective Gabriel Holbrook for 15 episodes across Seasons 4 and 5, but he was not in the episode Jimenez was in. It's unknown how Faris and Jimenez met and if it had to do with their mutual time on the teen drama.
Jimenez first shared a glimpse into her relationship with Faris in March 2015, when she shared a photo of them smiling together on Instagram. "Had the best time celebrating the Handsome @i_am_seanfaris birthday the other night," Jimenez wrote.
Cherie Jimenez and Sean Faris tied the knot in 2017 at a popular festival
In May 2016, Cherie Jimenez shared an engagement photo of herself and Sean Faris on Instagram. "Our journey together starts here," she said. One thing the couple like to do together is travel. In May 2017, Faris shared a selfie of them with the caption, "#throwback to our amazing journey through Thailand." They also enjoy heading to the Burning Man festival in Nevada — so much so that they even got married there in 2017.
Faris shared multiple snapshots from their desert nuptials on Instagram, such as a sweet one where Faris held Jimenez's head in his hands. The picture was captioned, "Where do I end and you begin?" and onlookers could be seen behind them. Another picture showed the newlyweds standing close and smiling while spectators cheered.
Jimenez shared a glamorous photo of her in her all-white festival-slash-wedding outfit with the caption "Playa Bride." She also seemed to confirm that their wedding date was August 31, 2017. In the years following, Jimenez and Faris' family grew.
The couple welcomed a child in 2022
In March 2022, Sean Faris and Cherie Jimenez's son was born, which Jimenez confirmed on Instagram when she said their son was born the day before Faris' 40th birthday. A few weeks later, she shared a sweet snapshot of their son Phoenix and their dog Simba sleeping side-by-side. Faris and Jimenez seem to be active parents, sharing some of their adventures with Phoenix on social media. For instance, Faris shared a photo in July 2023 of himself and Phoenix in a swimming pool with the caption, "Phoenix loves being in Texas!"
That November, the family wore matching Halloween costumes inspired by the children's program "Bluey," and in the caption of her Instagram post Jimenez said Phoenix picked the costume. She also shared a sweet video with Phoenix in May 2024 with the caption: "To the greatest role I'll ever play. Being a Mother to my sweet little firebird." Both parents shared sweet messages for Phoenix's second birthday in March 2024. Faris' post read: "Happy Birthday son! I am so blessed to get to experience this life with you. You are the greatest gift I have been so fortunate to receive!" It's evident that Phoenix is loved very much and that Faris and Jimenez aren't shying away from sharing that love with the world!
