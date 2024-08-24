Details About Hallmark Star Sean Faris' Relationship With His Wife Cherie

The world of Hollywood is small, and actors often fall in love with other actors off-screen too. Hallmark star Sean Faris and his wife, Cherie Jimenez, are one such actor couple. For Hallmark, he starred in movies such as "Christmas with Holly," "A Veteran's Christmas," and "The Lost Valentine," a Betty White Hallmark movie that's worth your time. In 2024, it was announced that Jimenez (who has also professionally gone by Cherie Daly) would be taking over the role of Gabi Hernandez on "Days of Our Lives." The role was previously played by Camila Banus, who had a heartbreaking reason for leaving the sudser.

The couple also have a credit in common. They were both featured in "Pretty Little Liars," but Jimenez only appeared in one episode in Season 4. Faris played Detective Gabriel Holbrook for 15 episodes across Seasons 4 and 5, but he was not in the episode Jimenez was in. It's unknown how Faris and Jimenez met and if it had to do with their mutual time on the teen drama.

Jimenez first shared a glimpse into her relationship with Faris in March 2015, when she shared a photo of them smiling together on Instagram. "Had the best time celebrating the Handsome @i_am_seanfaris birthday the other night," Jimenez wrote.