What We Know About Hallmark Star Kavan Smith's Relationship With His Wife
Well known to science fiction fans for often helping to save the day as Major Evan Lorne on the hit 2000s series "Stargate SG-1," before moving over to its spin-off show, "Stargate: Atlantis," actor Kavan Smith became an even bigger star when he began appearing in several Hallmark films alongside his decade-long run on the channel's beloved series, "When Calls the Heart." Resembling a young Ted McGinley from "Happy Days", the established actor is known for playing Pascale Hutton's (Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter) on-screen husband, Leland Coulter, on the show. Their onscreen chemistry, as well as becoming besties in the real world, caused many fans to believe they were also dating.
However, the Hallmark star's real life wife is Corinne Clark, a well-respected casting director. Working mainly out of Canada, Clark has had a hand in shaping the perfect acting ensembles in mega-hits like "Deadpool," "Star Trek Beyond," and "Sonic the Hedgehog." More recently, she's worked on several successful streaming shows, including the wildly popular Monsterverse tie-in, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," starring Kurt Russell and his son, Wyatt Russell. While Smith has dabbled behind the scenes, notably producing Hallmark's "You Had Me at Aloha" among others, Clark has kept herself firmly out of the limelight, avoiding being in front of the camera with a minimal online presence.
Kavan Smith's wife is a successful casting director
Hallmark star Kavan Smith's wife, Corinne Clark, has achieved great success in her casting career, garnering three Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Casting For a Drama Series for Clark's work on high-profile shows "Yellowjackets" and "The Killing," alongside 11 nominations and three wins for Outstanding Achievement in Casting from the Casting Society of America. However, there appears to be an error on her IMDb page that claims she won a Leo Award for Best Casting in 2019 for the series, "Unspeakable," which she shared with collaborator Jennifer Page. According to the Leo Awards website itself — which honors film and television efforts in British Columbia — Clark and Page split their win for "Arctic Air's" 2013 episode "Wildfire."
Still, whichever is correct, Clark is undeniably good at her job. Since auditioning has changed after the COVID-19 pandemic, many screen tests are now performed over Zoom, which has made Clark's life more challenging, especially when she worked on the musical series, "Schmigadoon!" In a video interview posted in February 2022, she described to Daily Actor the differences between being in a separate room to the auditioning actor in this new age. "What I miss is being able to do the redirect in the moment and I think that's the thing that's being lost in this new dimension that we're experiencing," Clark divulged.
Corinne Clark is a massive fan of Kavan Smith's cooking
In Corinne Clark's Daily Actor interview, she clarified further that potential candidates for her various projects have adapted to auditioning differently, remarking, "Oftentimes, we'll get two takes and it's almost like they're anticipating the redirect, or if we give a clear note, then they'll be careful to do that." Clark and Jennifer Page run a casting business aptly called Clark & Page Casting, and they post much of their work on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, with certain posts even related to Clark's famous husband, Hallmark star Kavan Smith.
Having shied away from the camera for most of her career, including on social media, Clark accepted an Instagram challenge by posting a selfie on October 25, 2023. Making time for his family, Smith — who enjoys cooking — illustrated his love for Clark by taking to X on September 23, 2017 to post a photo of a delicious meal he'd made for her, writing, "My wife's birthday dinner." As he proudly told Parade, "I have a lot of go-to meals. My wife has a few favorites of mine that she'll request and I think she probably asks for risotto more than anything else. I make a mean risotto."
The couple also enjoys playing tennis together but, when it comes to content, Smith confessed, "I don't binge-watch. I just fall asleep and my wife tells me what happened."