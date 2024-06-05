What We Know About Hallmark Star Kavan Smith's Relationship With His Wife

Well known to science fiction fans for often helping to save the day as Major Evan Lorne on the hit 2000s series "Stargate SG-1," before moving over to its spin-off show, "Stargate: Atlantis," actor Kavan Smith became an even bigger star when he began appearing in several Hallmark films alongside his decade-long run on the channel's beloved series, "When Calls the Heart." Resembling a young Ted McGinley from "Happy Days", the established actor is known for playing Pascale Hutton's (Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter) on-screen husband, Leland Coulter, on the show. Their onscreen chemistry, as well as becoming besties in the real world, caused many fans to believe they were also dating.

Advertisement

However, the Hallmark star's real life wife is Corinne Clark, a well-respected casting director. Working mainly out of Canada, Clark has had a hand in shaping the perfect acting ensembles in mega-hits like "Deadpool," "Star Trek Beyond," and "Sonic the Hedgehog." More recently, she's worked on several successful streaming shows, including the wildly popular Monsterverse tie-in, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," starring Kurt Russell and his son, Wyatt Russell. While Smith has dabbled behind the scenes, notably producing Hallmark's "You Had Me at Aloha" among others, Clark has kept herself firmly out of the limelight, avoiding being in front of the camera with a minimal online presence.