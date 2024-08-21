Body Language Expert Tells Us Obamas' PDA At 2024 DNC Underscores Melania's Ick For Donald

When it comes to presidential couples, few relationships have seemed as rock-solid as Barack and Michelle Obama's marriage. In their appearance at the 2024 DNC, the couple shared more than just poignant words about their political party; they gave audiences a small glimpse into their relationship with a warm embrace. We love seeing people in love, and it was hard not to smile at this special moment between the couple.

However, not every union is as harmonious as theirs; body language can illustrate a lack of connection just as easily as it can demonstrate wedded bliss. When we asked fraud-busting body language expert Traci Brown to help us compare the hug Barack and Michelle shared at the 2024 DNC to a similar example of PDA from the Trumps, we saw just how powerful body language can be in revealing the truth about a couple's relationship.

According to Brown: "Both of these are hugs in slightly different situations but both tell the tale of their relationships." Based on Brown's analysis of each couple's hug, the Obamas' obvious affections for each other makes it alarmingly clear that Donald Trump gives Melania Trump the ick.

