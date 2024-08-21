Body Language Expert Tells Us Obamas' PDA At 2024 DNC Underscores Melania's Ick For Donald
When it comes to presidential couples, few relationships have seemed as rock-solid as Barack and Michelle Obama's marriage. In their appearance at the 2024 DNC, the couple shared more than just poignant words about their political party; they gave audiences a small glimpse into their relationship with a warm embrace. We love seeing people in love, and it was hard not to smile at this special moment between the couple.
However, not every union is as harmonious as theirs; body language can illustrate a lack of connection just as easily as it can demonstrate wedded bliss. When we asked fraud-busting body language expert Traci Brown to help us compare the hug Barack and Michelle shared at the 2024 DNC to a similar example of PDA from the Trumps, we saw just how powerful body language can be in revealing the truth about a couple's relationship.
According to Brown: "Both of these are hugs in slightly different situations but both tell the tale of their relationships." Based on Brown's analysis of each couple's hug, the Obamas' obvious affections for each other makes it alarmingly clear that Donald Trump gives Melania Trump the ick.
Barack Obama and Michelle look genuinely loving
Michelle Obama was around for all of Barack Obama's stunning transformation from law school student to becoming President of the United States, and an 11 Alive video of their 2024 DNC appearance shows the couple is still very dedicated to each other. Michelle introduces him as "the love of my life, Barack Obama," and the two greet each other with large grins and a hug before he delivers his speech. They look genuinely happy to see each other — something that isn't always the case after decades of marriage.
In Traci Brown's expert opinion, the Obamas' body language reveals a genuine connection: "The Obamas have a loving and deeply connected hug. They reach for each other, look each other in the eye at close range and hug tightly with both arms." Even after they separate, Michelle and Barack continue to hold hands for a few more moments, showing that they genuinely enjoy being close. More importantly, Barack makes a small gesture that reveals a lot about his respect for Michelle and hits us right in the feels. As Brown explains: "He points to her and makes sure she gets the crowd attention." Being willing to share the spotlight is a sure sign of a great partnership.
Donald Trump and Melania's connection looks forced
While watching the Obamas hugging made us feel warm and fuzzy, watching the Trumps awkwardly embrace was downright uncomfortable. A video shared by ABC News shows Melania Trump approaching her husband at the podium during the 2024 RNC, but instead of a happy response, Donald Trump looks genuinely surprised to see her there. While the Obamas are fully committed to their on-stage hug, Donald throws one arm around Melania and continues holding onto the podium with the other. We also couldn't help but notice that he kept his bandaged ear in full view of the camera rather than turning his body to meet hers.
In addition to the strange posturing, Traci Brown tells us that timing is everything: "They do look each other in the eye and keep cheeks close but it's much shorter duration than the Obamas." Brown also noted that distance says a lot about the Trumps vs. the Obamas: "[The Trumps] are farther apart and she's trying to get out of there." This is especially true right after their hug; even though Melania takes Donald's hand, she also takes a big step away from him. It's impossible to know what goes on behind closed doors, but their RNC moment suggests that Donald and Melania's marriage isn't as strong as the Obamas' seemingly unbreakable bond.