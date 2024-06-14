Psychologist Tells Us Donald & Melania's Marriage Faces More Hurdles As He Grows Older
Donald Trump and Melania Trump's age gap may cause more strain on their supposedly shaky marriage. The former President is 24 years his wife's senior, and as he turns 78, their age gap drives them further apart and deeper into different stages of life. To get a clear picture of the challenges that the age differences could bring to their union, The List enlisted the help of Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a NYC-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind. The expert exclusively told us that Donald and the former First Lady's marriage could face several pressures as he ages.
Dr. Hafeez explained that their differing maturity levels could cause conflicts, asserting, "Melania, being younger, might have different priorities and interests compared to Donald, who could be focused on issues related to later stages of life such as retirement after a final potential term as president or legacy." As a result, she believed that the pair may have a tough time agreeing on career goals, monetary decisions, and overall lifestyle preferences.
The neuropsychologist also asserted that Donald's age could reduce their quality time, explaining, "There might be disparities in energy levels and physical capabilities. Donald, being older, may have health concerns or limitations that Melania does not yet face." As a result, the pair could potentially have a hard time finding mutually enjoyable activities. Dr. Hafeez also noted that Donald and Melania faced additional pressure as they navigated a new chapter of their lives under tremendous public scrutiny. To top it all off, their relationship's dynamics also may be affected by Donald's relationship with his kids.
Melania Trump could face loneliness as Donald Trump grows older
Dr. Sanam Hafeez exclusively told The List that the challenges Melania Trump and Donald Trump's shaky marriage could face in his "golden years" aren't so different from that of a regular age gap couple. Dr. Hafeez asserted that the former First Lady may end up feeling lonely among her husband's older friend circle because of their lack of shared interests. Additionally, while Melania can speak several languages, she may find it difficult to connect with Donald as he grows older. Dr. Hafeez remarked that communication was key for a successful age-gap relationship when one partner is in their golden years.
However, she admitted that effective communication wasn't easy for all couples, as she explained, "Older spouses may have different communication styles or perspectives shaped by their life experiences, which can sometimes lead to misunderstandings or difficulty in relating to each other's concerns and priorities." Dr. Hafeez believes that Melania and Donald will need to have tremendous empathy for each other as they enter a new chapter in their lives to be able to deal with the loss of companions and age-related health issues.
The neuropsychologist concluded by sharing how Melania and Donald could better equip themselves to deal with the obstacles of their age gap relationship, explaining, "Navigating these challenges requires mutual respect, empathy, and a willingness to adapt to each other's needs and circumstances." She further noted that couples with age differences could benefit from seeking professional help to navigate their changing dynamics.