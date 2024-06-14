Psychologist Tells Us Donald & Melania's Marriage Faces More Hurdles As He Grows Older

Donald Trump and Melania Trump's age gap may cause more strain on their supposedly shaky marriage. The former President is 24 years his wife's senior, and as he turns 78, their age gap drives them further apart and deeper into different stages of life. To get a clear picture of the challenges that the age differences could bring to their union, The List enlisted the help of Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a NYC-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind. The expert exclusively told us that Donald and the former First Lady's marriage could face several pressures as he ages.

Dr. Hafeez explained that their differing maturity levels could cause conflicts, asserting, "Melania, being younger, might have different priorities and interests compared to Donald, who could be focused on issues related to later stages of life such as retirement after a final potential term as president or legacy." As a result, she believed that the pair may have a tough time agreeing on career goals, monetary decisions, and overall lifestyle preferences.

The neuropsychologist also asserted that Donald's age could reduce their quality time, explaining, "There might be disparities in energy levels and physical capabilities. Donald, being older, may have health concerns or limitations that Melania does not yet face." As a result, the pair could potentially have a hard time finding mutually enjoyable activities. Dr. Hafeez also noted that Donald and Melania faced additional pressure as they navigated a new chapter of their lives under tremendous public scrutiny. To top it all off, their relationship's dynamics also may be affected by Donald's relationship with his kids.

