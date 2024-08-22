Lara Trump Borrows Kimberly Guilfoyle's Photoshop Skills With Latest Porcelain-Skin Snap

Lara Trump is clearly wearing a full face of makeup in her selfie with Eric Trump. Yet, it's still easy to see that the filter she used on her face is doing plenty of work, too. The incredibly smooth skin on her forehead and cheeks looks very different compared to what's on her chest. While there may also be a bit of editing on Eric's face, it is far less obvious, and his skin texture appears real and not entirely smoothed out. From their clothes to the background, everything in this image that hasn't been overly filtered just puts a spotlight on the edits made to Lara's face.

Beyond looking a little off, the edits distracted from the point of Lara's post. "The filters [are] glaringly obvious," one commenter pointed out. This doesn't appear to be the first time that Lara has done some serious editing to her face to prepare a photo for her Instagram grid. Yet, as evidenced by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the more photoshopping one does, the easier it can get to lose touch of how skin texture should actually look in photos. For folks who are in the public eye like the Trump family, it's particularly difficult to hide how you really look, since unedited photos will always be available. So, next time Lara posts a selfie to Instagram, she should lay off the editing apps.