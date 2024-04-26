Photo Editor Tells Us Kimberly Guilfoyle's Airbrushed Look Doesn't Come From Makeup Alone
When an unedited snap of Kimberly Guilfoyle recently hit Instagram, it was easy to see just how different this photo looked from the images that the television personality posts of herself on social media. Upon further inspection, the major difference between many photos that others post of the star, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., and the ones she posts of herself is clear. So, what is actually causing this discrepancy? Is it really all heavy editing? We talked to Alana Alicea, Photo Editor & Graphic Designer of Star Pop Studio, to get to the bottom of why Guilfoyle looks so different in some photos — and she thinks this mystery is definitely a case of photo editing apps gone wrong.
When looking at photos that Guilfoyle was tagged in, like this professional shot side by side with this more casual one taken on the same day, it's easy to wonder what exactly she's doing to her photos to make her face look drastically different moment to moment. According to the expert, "her images are definitely edited." We all know that editing the way one looks in social media images is all too common these days, but Guilfoyle's social media presence proves that when taken too far, it can be easy for your followers to lose track of what you actually look like.
There are a few indicators that Kimberly Guilfoyle edits her photos
In Alana Alicea's opinion, Kimberly Guilfoyle is likely using some popular and accessible editing apps to alter her appearance. "I would say she uses an app like Facetune or FaceApp, which can seamlessly make your face look absolutely stunning and perfect," Alicea explains, adding, "I feel like it is very common to edit IG photos if you are an influencer or public figure."
It's true that folks with large followings may feel particularly compelled to edit their photos, but there are a few things that make edits obvious to anyone who looks at them, and this is certainly the case for Guilfoyle. "Indicators are that there are no imperfections with her skin, and her eyes look very white and sharp," Alicea says. According to her, the look of Guilfoyle's skin is a dead giveaway that she has more affecting her appearance than just makeup. "Everyone has imperfect skin, so when you see pictures where there aren't any blemishes, redness, bumps, wrinkles, pores, you have to know it's been edited," Alicea tells us, adding, "Makeup alone does not do this to a face, well maybe in the first 20 minutes of wearing it but not all day/night." So, to get completely flawless, pore-less-looking skin, you'll need a serious editing app, not just a great foundation. In most cases, though, real skin texture looks more beautiful than an overly edited face, anyway.