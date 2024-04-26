Photo Editor Tells Us Kimberly Guilfoyle's Airbrushed Look Doesn't Come From Makeup Alone

When an unedited snap of Kimberly Guilfoyle recently hit Instagram, it was easy to see just how different this photo looked from the images that the television personality posts of herself on social media. Upon further inspection, the major difference between many photos that others post of the star, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., and the ones she posts of herself is clear. So, what is actually causing this discrepancy? Is it really all heavy editing? We talked to Alana Alicea, Photo Editor & Graphic Designer of Star Pop Studio, to get to the bottom of why Guilfoyle looks so different in some photos — and she thinks this mystery is definitely a case of photo editing apps gone wrong.

When looking at photos that Guilfoyle was tagged in, like this professional shot side by side with this more casual one taken on the same day, it's easy to wonder what exactly she's doing to her photos to make her face look drastically different moment to moment. According to the expert, "her images are definitely edited." We all know that editing the way one looks in social media images is all too common these days, but Guilfoyle's social media presence proves that when taken too far, it can be easy for your followers to lose track of what you actually look like.