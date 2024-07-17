Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram Vs Reality Moment At 2024 RNC Proves She Needs A New MUA

Kimberly Guilfoyle, television personality and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., headed to the first evening of the Republican National Convention to support her future father-in-law Donald Trump. Photos of Guilfoyle from photographers at the event show a very different version of her than what appears on social media. After all, Guilfoyle is known for taking things too far when photoshopping photos of herself for Instagram. However, the stark contrast between different photos of her on the same night shows that it may be time for Guilfoyle to switch up her makeup routine and achieve her ideal look IRL.

On July 16, a fan account on Instagram shared photos of Guilfoyle from the RNC the day prior. One of these photos was sourced from Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba's Instagram story. It is unclear who took the other photos or whether Guilfoyle herself edited her appearance in them. Regardless, it appears that they were drastically edited.

In the photos on Instagram, Guilfoyle's skin looks smoother, and her makeup looks less harsh overall. In other photos of the event, Guilfoyle's heavy eye makeup overwhelms her face, and her eyebrows look too harsh and dark for the rest of her coloring. Based on the edits she frequently makes to her photos, it's easy to see that Guilfoyle actually prefers the look of slightly softer, subtler makeup. Attempting to achieve this look with her makeup won't just ensure that she's more consistently happy with her appearance; it also may let her back away from the Photoshop.

