Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram Vs Reality Moment At 2024 RNC Proves She Needs A New MUA
Kimberly Guilfoyle, television personality and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., headed to the first evening of the Republican National Convention to support her future father-in-law Donald Trump. Photos of Guilfoyle from photographers at the event show a very different version of her than what appears on social media. After all, Guilfoyle is known for taking things too far when photoshopping photos of herself for Instagram. However, the stark contrast between different photos of her on the same night shows that it may be time for Guilfoyle to switch up her makeup routine and achieve her ideal look IRL.
On July 16, a fan account on Instagram shared photos of Guilfoyle from the RNC the day prior. One of these photos was sourced from Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba's Instagram story. It is unclear who took the other photos or whether Guilfoyle herself edited her appearance in them. Regardless, it appears that they were drastically edited.
In the photos on Instagram, Guilfoyle's skin looks smoother, and her makeup looks less harsh overall. In other photos of the event, Guilfoyle's heavy eye makeup overwhelms her face, and her eyebrows look too harsh and dark for the rest of her coloring. Based on the edits she frequently makes to her photos, it's easy to see that Guilfoyle actually prefers the look of slightly softer, subtler makeup. Attempting to achieve this look with her makeup won't just ensure that she's more consistently happy with her appearance; it also may let her back away from the Photoshop.
New makeup may change Kimberly Guilfoyle's whole outlook on her appearance
Kimberly Guilfoyle looks very different without makeup than she does with her typical full face. It's interesting, though, that her appearance in her edited photos may actually be a bit closer to her natural look. It's clear that Guilfoyle's airbrushed look in Instagram photos doesn't come from her makeup alone, and she won't likely be able to achieve that exact Photoshopped appearance by just swapping out her products. Still, Guilfoyle may just not realize that she actually prefers the look of softer makeup to her typical harsh-looking routine.
While editing photos for social media is an increasingly common practice, most folks surely don't want to feel beholden to photoshopping themselves all the time — especially people in the public eye. Consequently, switching up her makeup artist or her routine could make a world of difference for Guilfoyle. It may even close the major gap between the photos taken of her at events and those that show up on social media.