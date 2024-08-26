Why David Beckham's Former Manager Cautioned Him Against Marrying Victoria

David and Victoria Beckham have been a Hollywood "it" couple since the '90s. With four children and an entire empire in their hands, it's hard to imagine Posh and Becks apart. However, there were quite a few people unsure about the relationship between the soccer star and the Spice Girl — including David's former team manager.

In his Netflix documentary, "Beckham," David shared that his former Manchester United manager, Alex Ferguson, wasn't keen on his relationship with Victoria when they first met. In fact, David felt that Ferguson wasn't supportive of anything outside of David playing soccer, including brand deals and other opportunities that came his way. "I wanted to have a career after football, and that ate away at the manager," he shared (via Business Insider). He just wanted me to be the best footballer I could be, and be married to a local girl that wasn't a superstar," he added.

Of course, with his high-profile relationship with Victoria, David became much more of a star in the world's eyes. While Ferguson was all for Manchester players settling down, he couldn't help but sense that David wasn't the same after he started his relationship with Victoria.

