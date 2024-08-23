Trump Accidentally Praises Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ex Gavin Newsom (& His Response Is Perfect)

Donald Trump is known for speaking off the cuff, but what comes out of his mouth doesn't always have the results he intended. While campaigning for president in the 2024 election, the entrepreneur stopped off in Cochise County in Arizona to give a speech on August 22. The podium was set up by the border between Mexico and the United States, and after his formal address, Trump stepped away to admire the partial wall he ordered into existence during his time as president from 2017-2021.

While walking, C-SPAN filmed Trump as he began chattering about his opponent, Kamala Harris, and how she "destroyed" California. He then added a little reminiscing by declaring, "Fifteen years ago, San Francisco was the best city in the country, one of the best cities in the world." Trump's foot, meet Trump's mouth.

For those who know California's political history, there was an immediate guffaw. For those who don't, people were happy to point out how the attempted stab at his Democratic adversaries really turned out to be a warm hug. Fifteen years ago, the District Attorney of San Francisco was none other than Kamala Harris. Whoops. In another twist of fate, the mayor of San Francisco was Gavin Newsom, the current governor of California, and an outspoken critic of Trump's. That's also the same Gavin Newsom who is divorced from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the woman currently engaged to Donald Trump Jr. Being a polite politico, Newsom made sure to offer a kindly response to Trump.

