How Old Is Kamala Harris' Sister? Everything We Know About 2024 DNC Standout Maya Harris

Born in 1967, Maya Harris is three years younger than her sister, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. At the time of this report, Maya is 57 years old. The sisters share a lifelong bond, and Maya even officiated Kamala and Doug Emhoff's wedding. She's also taken an active role in Kamala's past campaigns going back to her 2003 campaign to become San Francisco District Attorney. Maya also worked as a senior advisor during Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential run and chaired Kamala's campaign for the 2020 presidential primary. She continues to play a supportive role for Kamala as a speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Like Kamala, Maya became a lawyer. Both siblings were influenced in their career choices by their parents, Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Donald Harris. While Maya initially thought she'd follow in her mom's footsteps and pursue science, her parents' advocacy for social justice had a stronger impact. Accordingly, Maya spent time working for the ACLU of Northern California on numerous human rights issues.

Maya has encouraged Kamala to include personal anecdotes in political speeches, and she took her own advice at the DNC, mentioning their mother. "She raised us to believe that we could be and do anything, and we believed her," Maya said in her speech. Maya and Kamala's parents divorced when they were kids, and Shyamala and her daughters had a very close relationship. "I can just see her smiling saying how proud she is of Kamala. And then, without missing a beat, she'd say, 'That's enough. You got work to do.'"

