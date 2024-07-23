What We Know About Kamala Harris' Parents

Kamala Harris' extensive career in and outside of politics serves as a precursor to Joe Biden's endorsement of the vice president as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. Even before she was elected attorney general and later a state senator, Harris had an impressive career working as a California prosecutor. With all of her history-making accomplishments in mind, Harris' background plays a noteworthy role in her legacy, with the politician continually naming her world-renown mother as an inspiration.

Advertisement

"Because of who my mother was and what she believed, what she had the ability to dream was possible and worked to make possible," the vice president said. "The fact that my mother never asked anyone permission to tell her what was possible is why, within one generation, I stand here as a serious candidate for the United States" (via NBC). Kamala was born to Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris in 1964, with her parents meeting after they had immigrated to the U.S. from India and Jamaica, respectively.

Gopalan, who died of cancer in 2009, was known for her breast cancer research, while Donald is an accomplished economist and professor. While the two divorced in 1972, with Gopalan receiving primary custody of their two children, their shared commitment to social activism had a profound impact on their oldest daughter.

Advertisement