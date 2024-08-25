The Real Meaning Of Justin Bieber's Baby's Name

From singing "Baby" to cuddling one! Justin Bieber transformed himself once again to a doting dad when he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child on or near August 23, 2024. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," the musician all-capped on Instagram, accompanying a picture of Hailey's finger lovingly touching a tiny foot. This marks a new milestone in Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship, which began with their meeting in 2009 and proceeded to their wedding nine years later.

Advertisement

The news was met with joy from more than 17 million friends and fans alike, including many Beliebers who now consider themselves the baby's aunties. Cary Elwes wrote, "Congratulations to you both!" Emmanuel Acho echoed, "Congrats my brother! You'll be the best dad!!" and Michael Bublé said, "Congratulations and God bless!"

Among the proudest of all were Jack's grandparents. Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, sent her congratulations to her son and daughter-in-law on X (formerly Twitter) and added, "I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!" Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, reposted her tweet and added, "Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family." As for Justin's dad, Jeremy Bieber, his online reaction on X was short and to the point: "Papa." It's not known whether he was referring to his son or to his new grandpa title, but he was surely proud to learn his grandson's name: Jack is also Jeremy's middle name. E! News also notes Justin's name choice carries on another family tradition: Two of his four half-siblings also have "J" first names (Jazmin and Jaxon).

Advertisement