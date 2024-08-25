The Real Meaning Of Justin Bieber's Baby's Name
From singing "Baby" to cuddling one! Justin Bieber transformed himself once again to a doting dad when he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child on or near August 23, 2024. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," the musician all-capped on Instagram, accompanying a picture of Hailey's finger lovingly touching a tiny foot. This marks a new milestone in Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship, which began with their meeting in 2009 and proceeded to their wedding nine years later.
The news was met with joy from more than 17 million friends and fans alike, including many Beliebers who now consider themselves the baby's aunties. Cary Elwes wrote, "Congratulations to you both!" Emmanuel Acho echoed, "Congrats my brother! You'll be the best dad!!" and Michael Bublé said, "Congratulations and God bless!"
Among the proudest of all were Jack's grandparents. Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, sent her congratulations to her son and daughter-in-law on X (formerly Twitter) and added, "I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!" Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, reposted her tweet and added, "Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family." As for Justin's dad, Jeremy Bieber, his online reaction on X was short and to the point: "Papa." It's not known whether he was referring to his son or to his new grandpa title, but he was surely proud to learn his grandson's name: Jack is also Jeremy's middle name. E! News also notes Justin's name choice carries on another family tradition: Two of his four half-siblings also have "J" first names (Jazmin and Jaxon).
Justin isn't the only celeb dad singing the 'blues'
Justin Bieber's fans were worried for a while when he went through a mental health crisis, the "Sorry" singer seems to be on firmer footing now, and his love for his wife and new baby is undeniable. Little Jack's name also hints at the strength of the relationship between Bieber and his dad. Jeremy Bieber split from Pattie Mallette shortly after their only son was born, and was absent for several years before returning to Bieber's life. In an interview with
, Bieber defended his dad as being "immature" at the time, and added he saw his father regularly over the years.
The Biebers have yet to explain the origin of their son's middle name, Blues — is he named for the color or the music genre? — but it's hardly unique, especially among entertainers. Among the blue-themed celeb babies are Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman; Alicia Silverstone's son, Bear Blu Jarecki; Ella Bleu Travolta, daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston; Blues Anthony Paré Kastner, son of "Mad Men" star Jessica Paré; and of course, Blue Ivy Carter, who's on track to become as famous as parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
Now the littlest Bieber has his colorful moniker, there's another, almost as important, naming matter to consider. Mallette mused on X over what her first-ever grandbaby should call her: "Nana, Nanny, Mammy, Mimi, Mimaw, Gigi, Grammy, Grandma, G-ma, Glamma, Lala, Lovey...?" She's open to suggestions!